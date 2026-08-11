Tell it to SunStar: Floods, classrooms and the cost of looking away

By David D. Atkinson

Floods and overcrowded classrooms are not separate news stories. They are the visible consequences of the same underlying problem: a failure of accountability.

I write this not as a politician or an academic, but as a long-term foreign resident who has come to admire the warmth, resilience and talent of the Filipino people. Precisely because I care about the country’s future, I believe it is important to ask difficult questions rather than simply accept recurring problems as normal.

Your recent reporting accurately documents flooded communities and schools struggling to educate far more students than they were designed to accommodate. Those stories matter. But the deeper question deserves equal attention:

Why do these same headlines return year after year despite decades of public spending, taxes and promises?

When flood-control projects become the subject of public investigations, yet communities continue to experience repeated flooding, citizens are justified in asking whether the country is receiving the infrastructure it has already paid for. The consequences extend well beyond damaged roads and homes. Floodwaters contaminate neighbourhoods, interrupt commerce, force children out of school and increase the risk of diseases associated with flooding, including leptospirosis, dengue and water-borne infections.

The same pattern is evident in education. Teachers work tirelessly, yet no amount of dedication can fully overcome overcrowded classrooms, inadequate facilities and years of delayed investment. These are not isolated shortcomings. They are indicators of deeper governance challenges.

In my own experience, accountability should not stop with government. Large private developments also have a profound impact on the quality of life of nearby residents. Communities deserve transparency about environmental safeguards, noise management, maintenance standards and ongoing compliance with health and safety requirements. Economic success should never come at the expense of the people who live beside it. Good corporate citizenship means listening to affected communities, responding to legitimate concerns and recognizing that long-term public trust is as valuable as quarterly profits.

The Philippines possesses extraordinary talent, resilience and potential. In my view, what most often limits that potential is not its people but a system that too often tolerates weak accountability and short-term thinking from both public institutions and powerful private interests.

Journalism performs its highest public service not merely by reporting today’s flooded streets or crowded classrooms, but by connecting the dots that explain why these problems persist. Investigative reporting should follow the money, examine whether public funds produced the results citizens were promised and ask why recurring failures continue to be accepted as inevitable.

The Filipino people deserve more than resilience. They deserve institutions — public and private — that are worthy of their trust.