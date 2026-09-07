Tell it to SunStar: Floods, fools and false histories: The barangay-ization of the nation

By Jose Mario D. De Vega, Philippine Normal University

These recent utterly horrible events incontestably reveal the undeniable lack of character, sacrilege and bastardized nature of the officials of this pitiful nation.

One mayor declared that, in order for his constituents not to be severely affected by the massive floods, they should build a second floor for their houses.

Aside from being idiotic and utterly laughable, one must ask: from what planet did this bloody fool come? When a journalist asked about this in Malacañang, the supposed spokesperson of the government gave an equally inappropriate response.

Meanwhile, another former mayor (whose family currently holds office), when asked by a struggling resident how long the flood would remain, replied:

“As long as we live… That’s nature…”

Aside from being evasive and insensitive, this also shows a lack of accountability in governance and towards their constituents. Such responses are dangerous, especially when confronted by a philosopher, for one might retort to this scoundrel: if that is so, then what use are you or the government?

I do not wish to live, only to die alongside you, the flood and the government. I, with the people, will do something about it.

At the same time, a foolish senator has openly desecrated the legacy and memory of our heroes.

In the ongoing impeachment trial of VP Sara, Sen. Robin Padilla cited the late Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr.’s alias “Marcial Bonifacio” to defend the use of aliases, which prompted a swift clarification from Sen. Bam Aquino.

It is true that former Senator Ninoy used the alias “Marcial Bonifacio,” but only so he could safely return from exile. Likewise, he never had confidential or intelligence funds. The fact of the matter is that he was one of the thousands of victims of martial law. Further, and this is the worst part: the painful truth is that his alias did not save him, for as he was disembarking from the plane, he was mercilessly killed.

I am not a fan of the Aquinos, but I recognize Ninoy’s contribution to the nation and history. Padilla’s analogy is garbage. He must be called out and held accountable for his stupidity, sacrilege and vulgarity. His act was bankrupt and a distortion of history that must be rejected and cursed by the people.

As for our heroes during the Revolution against Spanish colonialism, according to the FB page of Insurers for Good Governance (8/27/26):

“Our national heroes used assumed names under circumstances of revolution, persecution, clandestine resistance and war against a colonial power. They were concealing their identities from an occupying government because exposure could mean arrest, torture, imprisonment, or death. That is categorically different from using unusual names in documents submitted to account for public funds.”

Once again, Padilla’s forced analogy is trash and his comparison is defective. The National Historical Commission of the Philippines must also be held accountable for its silence on this matter. What a bloody shame!

From all the above, one clearly sees what I repeatedly call the “barangay-ization” of this pitiful nation. Its leaders have no care or compassion for the people and some officials themselves desecrate our past and history.

What can we expect in the future? Whatever hardships and obstacles we face, I still believe in the strength and brilliance of the Filipino people. They will be the ones to fix everything in government, for - WE - THE PEOPLE - are the true government. And in the process of finally repairing everything and further creating our history, we shall also correct all these false records and chart our own destiny.