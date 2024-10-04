Tell it to SunStar: Food security

I am writing to express my concern about food security. This issue is important because it is crucial for the government to address the prevailing challenges in the agriculture sector. Ensuring access to sufficient and nourishing food is essential to upholding the basic human rights of individuals. Food security is most essential to ensure that every individual, regardless of their financial situation, can have access to an adequate amount of food to lead a healthy life. Food is a basic need, a means to survive.

In our community, the challenges faced by farmers and fisherfolk will create a domino effect on society. Ultimately leading to adverse effects on food security. We should have food security programs for the farmers to ensure their vegetation is continuous. In times when there’s disruptions, such as the effects of climate change, these programs we put in place will support and sustain such times.

Programs that focus to capitalize survival and recovery during cultivation disruptions, accessible loans will help their fundings when there’s no returns of their economic activities and during their times of losses. Such credit assistance to farmers will help in cultivating specially the high value crops in its production, new plantation, replanting, rehabilitation, and post harvest activities. Having associations and cooperatives may promote countryside development and enhance productivity.

I urge the readers and local authorities to suggest more comprehensive and extensive action plans to manage climate shock and essential in coping with disasters. Agriculture is the sector that suffers the most significant losses following disasters in the Philippines, and climate disasters are responsible for most of the damage to farmers. Together, we can make a difference and improve our community when we support, implement, and financially assist. We can end this vicious cycle of poverty that is difficult to break free from.