Tell it to SunStar: Footnote to graduates

By Renester P. Suralta
Today marks a significant milestone in your life. It is a beautiful moment celebrating your success and victory. Your years of diligence and sacrifices for your studies finally have paid off. It is a special day because your parents and loved ones feel happy and proud of your achievements.
But today is not the end of the road but a new beginning. The next phase is more challenging. It requires more courage and determination. The next level is like a rough road with unfamiliar terrains that you will experience a bumpy ride. Have faith in yourself and God so that you can face and overcome any obstacles along the way.
This year’s graduation theme, “Filipino Youth for a Stronger Future of the New Philippines,” calls on young people like you to contribute to a better future.
To realize it is significant to uphold Filipino values, such as strong family ties, optimism, respect, industry, and hospitality. These values will guide you toward a bright future and play a vital role in shaping the destiny of our country. These values are your stairways to the top and guiding lights in the dark. The future of this country depends on dynamic and responsible youth like you.
Congratulations to all elementary, high school, and college graduates of Batch 2024. God bless.