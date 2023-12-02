Tell it to SunStar: ‘Friends’ of Digong and their selfishness

The downside of success is having people who will “love” you but only as much as they can use you. Their loyalty and “friendliness” toward you are co-terminus with your political wherewithal and popularity, truth be told.

Watch out for those who have lust for power—people who have an obsessive, covert, cunning ambition to become the next president or vice president of the Philippines, not to mention the ones who bear and hide heavy baggage and skeletons in their closets. You can spot them if you would, but with acuity.

It is all political play. Selfish. What is worse is that they are even willing and ready to sacrifice the whole country (wildly) at the altar of their personal, narcissistic, lunatic fray or dream. Discern.

Sycophants, toadies, the fawning and parasites are there “with him” only because he is (for them) still a political figure to reckon with in future elections (for endorsement/support/cover) despite his expressions/manifestations of disinterest in going back to politics and his desire to take a well-deserved rest (at 78) for good—from politics. Pitiful.

The former president should beware of his “devout backers” who, despite him already out of Malacañang, remain hopeful that they can further use him to ultimately achieve their respective, individual, self-seeking, political agenda. Honestly, they did not and do not love their “friend,” much less when he most needed them, enough to call a spade a spade for him—to save all.

One who has ears for suck-ups and bootlickers gets ever deeper into trouble and misery. Digong would do well to rather heed the advice of well-meaning people (like some of his critics, including Leila), not his yes-men and stooges within his circles far and near, in the media, clowning stage and elsewhere—not from the leech and opportunists in the field of political madness and avarice among wolves, crocs and vultures in the high echelons of society, politics, business and “public service.”

You are blessed if you have friends whose love for you is tested and proven for having the heart (brave heart) to reprove and rebuke you when you err and get lost—and show you the way.

Back in 2016, at the height/outset of the “tokhang” and “double barrel” campaigns of the government, when blood gushed forth and butchered, dead bodies scattered in the streets almost daily, I felt I was all alone by myself who was openly, fearlessly, boldly, sincerely opposing and criticizing the violent, unlawful, immoral, diabolical ways and means of trying to solve the drug menace in the country. But were they solved? They got worse.

And where were they, the toadies and lackeys?

I liked Digong’s strong political will, thus I wanted him to succeed in his term as president. That’s why. But that was aside (of course) from my righteous indignation over the authorities and compassion/grief over the victims of extrajudicial killings. Yet the “voice in the wilderness” fell by the wayside and on deaf ears, not just among our officials, the police and military.

Alack, even other/assorted authorities in our society, especially the Church or the religious who were (and are) supposed to lead the way in giving voice to the voiceless and pointing our leaders and people to the “narrow road” as shepherds of souls, were as hushed and silent as the deaf and mute in the colony of “kingdom pretenders” and “logo” world—as callous and hypocritical as the Pharisees of old. Cowards. Fakes.

They preach love when in fact love is nowhere to be found in their lives and ministries. They abound. Many of them are too rich to build “Towers of Babel” (without Christ) to their pleasure, honor and glory—in the name of religion or sacraments, or “logo.” Some even own the “media” to buy and sell lies, tricks and distortions—and, worse, to help bolster abuses and transgressions. “Wolves in sheep’s clothing.”

Mr. Rodrigo Duterte should be extremely careful and watchful in his public pronouncements, lest he find himself in trouble each time he misbehaves (or talks) as though he is still the chief executive of the country.

Beyond the rule of law, justice rules and sovereign reigns. One plus God equals the majority. And, wisely/aptly, the bootless, deleterious “popularity surveys” have nothing to do with it.

Digong must have realized from the time he vacated Malacañang that “ending impunity” and “ending immunity” are two different things (magkatunog lang po), but closely linked to each other, more so in view of his present situation as a private citizen.

A broadcast station continues to use him, or they continue using each other. Telling Congress to be “wary of AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) and PNP (Philippine National Police)” (in a TV program) tells a volume that tells of insinuations and implications that will do him, the military, police, and the country no good. Alas and alack again, nobody among his “friends” and “allies” have the gall to tell him that, or tell him the truth—even until now. Where are they?

They seem to relish and so enjoy seeing their “friend” self-destruct, with their full backing and succor—each for his/her own benefits and rapture, and selfishness. Pathetic.

Find your true friends, sir, first by finding yourself—in God.