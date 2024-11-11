Tell it to SunStar: Funding for DepEd’s school rehabilitation program

I am calling for the immediate restoration of funding for the Department of Education’s (DepEd) Basic Education Facilities program to provide safe and accessible learning spaces for millions of Filipino students.

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, physical infrastructure is essential because it significantly impacts children’s enrollment, attendance, completion rates, and even learning achievements.

Cuts to DepEd’s school rehabilitation and repair fund would severely limit the government’s ability to address classroom congestion and repair damaged facilities.

Without adequate funding, the government would struggle to create safe and effective learning spaces for students.

These challenges, compounded by the damage from extreme weather events and climate change, call for a firm commitment to rehabilitate and improve our education facilities.

I would like to point out the increased funding in the General Appropriations Bill for new school construction while resources for repairs were cut.

Despite the urgent need for repairs and rehabilitation, the proposed budget of P6.132 billion for school building repairs under NEP (National Expenditure Program) 2025 was slashed by P2 billion to P4.132 billion in the General Appropriations Bill.

While temporary measures, such as double and triple-shift schedules, allow more students to attend school, they compromise the quality of education by reducing instruction time.

Research shows that this is merely a patch-up or temporary solution that does not fully address the problem of classroom congestion.

I am calling for maximum utilization and efficiency in rebuilding and improving school infrastructure.

Investing in repairs and renovations is not just a budgetary issue but a matter of public safety and educational equity.