Tell it to SunStar: Generation X: Pioneers of change

By Renester P. Suralta

Generation X refers to individuals born between 1965 and 1980. This cohort is frequently positioned between the Baby Boomers (1946-1964) and Millennials (1981-1996). Despite often being overlooked, Generation X possesses a distinct narrative shaped by analog childhoods, the emergence of digital technology and significant societal transformations.

Gen X grew up with turntables and vinyl records, cassette tapes, Betamax/VHS, CD/VCD, LaserDisc, flip phones and dial-up internet. They remember waiting for TV shows to air, writing letters and mastering Snake on Nokia phones. They are known as latchkey kids, so independent-minded. Their adaptability helped them thrive as adults, embracing technology such as email, social media and smartphones.

Music, movies and TV shows defined their youth. They witnessed the rise of MTV, reality TV and cable channels. Many danced to Nirvana and Pearl Jam while navigating economic shifts and societal changes.

Gen X saw the shift from traditional jobs to gig economies. Many moms worked while raising kids, challenging gender norms. They prioritize work-life balance, valuing flexibility and experiences over rigid 8-to-5 structures.

From outdoor and arcade games to first email addresses, Gen X has a treasure trove of nostalgia. They adapted to Y2K fears, watched the internet transform lives and saw the world globalize. Their stories are a bridge between analog pasts and digital futures.

These generations are fond of reading books and comics, riding BMX bikes, watching double program movies for the price of one and playing Pac-Man marathons.

The generation plays guitar and experiences “bayle” for “bayle sa kalye” or street dance. They enjoy the timeless classic hits of ABBA, America, Eagles, Duran Duran, Spandau Ballet, Depeche Mode, A-ha, Michael Jackson, Celine Dion, Backstreet Boys, Madonna, Whitney Houston, Prince and Guns N Roses.

Among the top picks of movies of these generation: “Back to the Future,” “Ghostbusters,” “Top Gun,” “The Matrix” and “Home Alone.” The favorite TV shows: “The Simpsons,” “Seinfeld,” “Twin Peaks,” “The Cosby Show” and “Miami Vice.” The fashion trends: Big hair, neon colors, parachute pants and oversized shirts and with favorite icons: Madonna, Michael Jackson and Princess Diana.

The Gen X had a unique upbringing, education and values shaped by societal shifts and technological advancements. In the field of education, it shifted from traditional to progressive. It emphasized individualism and self-expression. It witnessed the integration of computers and the internet in schools and exposure to multiculturalism and diversity in curricula.

They value independence, lifestyle of health and sustainability, prioritize work-life balance and personal fulfillment. Also, they are skeptics who question authority and seek authenticity. They pioneer business entrepreneurship, innovation and taking calculated risks.

In the Philippines, Gen X witnessed the Edsa People’s Revolution, the end of the Marcos regime, the closure of US Bases, the Pinatubo eruption, economic reforms and tech growth. They are now leaders, parents and mentors, blending old-school values with new-age innovation. I feel lucky, thankful and proud as one of Gen-X, the pioneer and catalyst of change, who witnessed the dramatic evolution of the world.