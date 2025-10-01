Tell it to SunStar: Giant step toward solving corruption

By Reni M. Valenzuela

They participated actively, exploiting the situation for their own pernicious ends. I am referring to the destabilizers in the “Trillion Peso March” last Sept. 21, 2025.

The doubtful groups had their varied vile plots, motives and schemes as they came from varied small blocks that stand for nothing but their villainy hearts and objectives. They had no agenda out and up their sleeves but wicked knacks and deeds aimed at achieving their respective wicked goals.

Awkward. They were denouncing, damning and wanting to overthrow a government that is better than those of the past administrations, from Macapagal to Duterte.

The violence that occurred at Mendiola, Recto area and Ayala Bridge was a stark, precise example of what I meant when I said, “destabilizers.” The gibers, youth hecklers and a few assailants there need not be “terrorists” to do what they have done. They simply need brainwashing by their masters.

Some disgruntled politicians who are consumed with all sorts of agenda to exculpate themselves (by hook and by crook) from the crimes that they have committed against the Filipino people, and/or a foreign country that has an axe to grind against the Philippines could/must be behind the handful of agitators and troublemakers, many of whom were gullible young minds, aside from the usual type of “lost in the jungle” rebels.

They disdain and abhor the fact that we have a “better president” now.

The riotous violent incidents demand real deep investigations to make the masterminds answerable and thus bringing justice to all. They put at risk the lives of several thousands of the noncriminal -- the well-meaning, well-intentioned, nation-loving, corruption-hating, peaceful, decent protesters.

I attended the protest assemblage and it was the first time (ever) in my life to have joined a street rally because, in principle, I’d rather intercede and voice out a stand through my writings, lifestyle/action, closet prayers and by bearing my Cross just as I did during the Marcos Sr. dictatorship and the Edsa People (God) Power “Revolution” of 1986.

But the inner prompting to join (physically) this time was/is just too strong and compelling for me to resist -- as strong and vigorous as I so hate corruption and as I’ve grown madly in love with my nation (and Jesus).

It was weird hearing one particular line that was so out of tune being repeatedly sang/shouted in unison by selected groups of rallyists: “Marcos, Duterte, walang pinag iba.” Such empty, sardonic sloganeering. Misleading. Beguiling. Poisonous.

Malaki po ang pinagkaiba, FYI, sirs and madams. Except, of course, for issues that continue to linger until now like the issue of bloated budget, NEP bicameral insertions, CIF and pork barrel funds, dynastic crazy politics, police and military abuses with their awful SOP customary tricks and practices, patronage/partisan witchery among politicians and executive officials, self-serving/inane Congress, judiciary crookedness and more others that are equally deplorable.

Marcos Jr. isn’t perfect, but the disparity between him and Rodrigo Duterte as presidents of the country is colossal, in terms of character, behavior, sanity and sincerity, markedly on matters of solving the drug problem, the handling of West Philippine Sea crisis, seriousness in going after corrupt officials, addressing our number one ailment as a country (corruption), prioritizing the poor and marginalized in policy making or program implementation, hearing ears for the cries of the majority, of reason and justice, etc.

I was outside the Edsa Shrine, held and hogged, at the corner of Ortigas and Edsa, when I felt bombarded by the “walang pinag iba” anthem loudly and routinely being crooned over and over again.

Thus, I decided to move away from those groups and later opted just to go home (still amid their noise, pure noise) with 15 fellow Christian believers who joined me in the rallies. We all had to go lest my younger companions get wrong learnings and adapt wrong hearts.

The “March,” even with what (unfortunately) marred it, was a huge success overall. It was a gigantic, jolting new phenomenon that had happened to awaken every Filipino -- sending a powerful message to our corrupt officials.

The “March” has served to be a giant step toward solving corruption and bad governance and pursuing crooks -- toward instilling fear of the people, fear of righteousness and fear of God among the sharks, vultures and crocs in “public service.”

Lastly, what seems to be coming to fruition these unique, brave, special days, dear countrymen? Answer: Genuine democracy, awakened citizenry, God-fearing leadership, and hope for the future.