Tell it to SunStar: Ginebra’s ‘miraculous’ victory latest iteration of their never say die spirit

By Jose Mario D. De Vega (Barangay Ginebra fan since 1988)

I agree with the critics and those who say that Sunday night’s (Dec. 28, 2025) do-or-die quarterfinal battle between Barangay Ginebra and Converge in the PBA was perhaps the best game of the entire year. In the words of Coach Tim Cone himself, their triumph was almost a “miracle.”

The clash had all the ingredients. Blink and you’d fall behind; close your eyes and you’d go home defeated. It was tight, physical and so intense that you couldn’t tell if the game would finally end or head into yet another overtime period.

I admit there were moments when I thought Ginebra was done -- especially in regulation when Converge was ahead by three points. Thankfully, Alex Stockton fouled Jeremiah Gray.

Gray showed remarkable courage, confidence and composure. Calmly, he sank three critically important free throws under immense pressure, pushing the game into overtime.

Gray said afterward:

“Not tough at all… I mean, we practice free throws every day in practice. So, I just took it as just another free throw in practice. So, I knew what we had to do. Knocked them down and just gave our team a chance to win it in overtime and we got it done.”

Coach Tim added that had Gray missed even one of those free throws, Holt wouldn’t have been giving a postgame interview. That’s how heavy and crucial Gray’s contribution was to this victory.

In overtime, it once again seemed like Ginebra might lose -- especially after JGDL hit a four-pointer that gave Converge a six-point lead. The young player couldn’t resist showing off, but just like what we saw in Gilas’ battle against Thailand in the recent SEA Games, arrogance has no place when the game isn’t over. Karma has its way.

Like Thailand, that boastful player ended up with humiliation. He became the subject of ridicule on social media. I doubt if he slept well last night -- or will he sleep well anytime soon -- after his display of arrogance and misplaced pride. The central question is: does he have no idea that it is Ginebra that they are facing?

What we witnessed again was the blood and heart of Barangay Ginebra -- what they’re made of, who they are and what they stand for. Even with Scottie Thompson and Japeth Aguilar already graduated, and Jayson David injured, they never gave up. From the free-throw line, Ginebra slowly chipped away at the lead courtesy of RJ Abarrientos, while Troy Rosario and Stephen Holt unleashed three-pointers that sealed the win.

This seemingly miraculous victory of my Ginebra is undeniably the latest and perhaps the finest modern expression of our historic DNA: never, ever giving up and continuing our culture of #NSD (Never Say Die). In the immortal quote of Yogi Berra: “It ain’t over ‘til it’s over.” Fight to the Death, until the last buzzer.

It was a total team effort, but the leadership of Scottie and Japeth cannot be overstated. They never doubted their teammates’ ability to save the game. Contributions from Estil, Pinto and even Norbert Torres — who had brilliant shining moments — were all vital.

Holt, describing his dagger three in the postgame interview, said:

“That’s probably one of the biggest shots of my career. It’s pretty clear that I struggled on the floor but this team gave me my confidence. When they gave me the moment, I just had to step up.”

He continued, paying tribute to the team and its culture:

“I love our team, I love our spirit… [The] NSD spirit just came out on top…”

Indeed, from the jaws of death they escaped and from the darkness that engulfed them they rose toward light, life and victory.

Once again, Ginebra proved the timeless truth: those who never give up will ultimately prevail.

Long live my Barangay Ginebra — the Barangay Ginebra of brgy pinas!

#NSD to the Death!!!