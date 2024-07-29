Tell it to SunStar: Godly or self-righteous? Reflecting on our true moral state

Are we a Godly nation or merely self-righteous? Reflecting on my time as a part-time English teacher for Chinese adults at an international school, a conversation with Miss Yen, a student, comes to mind. She shared a profound insight from her professor: “It is better to have faith than nothing because faith gives morals to do right.” This perspective is striking, especially considering the secular nature of mainland China, where religious faith is often a taboo subject.

This conversation prompts me to examine our own state of faith. The legacy of Spanish colonization instilled in us a form of Catholicism, “Sintido Katoliko,” emphasizing strict adherence to faith. Even before this, Muslim missionaries in the southern regions of our country preached from the Middle East. Yet, despite these monotheistic influences, can we truly call ourselves a Godly nation today? Faith may encapsulate morals, but these morals often seem neglected in favor of convenience. Corruption, the killing of innocents, hunger, malice, and selfishness persist.

Has modernization eroded our faith? Is technology to blame? It is not the technology itself, but our misuse and the addiction it fosters that distance us from our moral foundations. The missionaries of faith, who sacrificed their lives to instill good morals and beliefs, remind us of the need to reconnect with our spiritual roots.

As Filipinos, we must reflect on our values and faith. Should we abandon the ideals of faith, and become a Communist state, or should we reaffirm our commitment to being a Godly nation? My student’s realization is a wake-up call: we need to return to a Godly nation, embracing the morals of Christianity and Islam, and resist the temptation of self-righteousness.

Our Constitution’s preamble invokes “the aid of Almighty God.” In these turbulent times, this invocation is more relevant than ever. The increasing turbulence shakes us with fear and loneliness. We must return to being a Godly nation, grounded in the good morals and faith that once defined us.