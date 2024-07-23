Tell it to SunStar: Going beyond empty rhetoric

In his recent State of the Nation Address, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assured the Filipino public that rising prices, particularly the high cost of rice, severe hunger and food insecurity, and worsening poverty are not being ignored. However, despite his assurances, we, the Philippine Network of Food Security Programs (PNFSP), find that his administration’s measures have been largely superficial and severely inadequate in addressing the underlying causes of hunger and poverty in the Philippines.

A March 2024 survey by the Social Weather Stations (SWS) revealed that 14.2 percent of Filipinos experienced “involuntary hunger,” defined as experiencing hunger without access to food at least once in the past three months. This represents a significant increase from the 11.6 percent hunger rate when Marcos assumed office in June 2022.

Additionally, the proportion of families identifying as poor rose from 43 percent at the beginning of his term to 46 percent in the March 2024 SWS survey, and alarmingly spiked to 58 percent by June 2024. The latest figure translates to around 16 million Filipino families ‘feeling poor’ (Vera-Ruiz 2023; Parungao 2024a; Parungao 2024b; Sarao 2024). Furthermore, data from Ibon in late 2023 indicate that the Philippines ranks the highest in food insecurity in Southeast Asia, underscoring the severity of the situation even within the regional context (Ibon Foundation 2023).

Despite the clear need for comprehensive, long-term solutions to address food insecurity, President Marcos, since his term, has primarily banked on empty promises and implemented short-term, palliative measures that fail to address the underlying issues.

During the recent El Niño phenomenon, the administration’s response to the needs of food producers was notably inadequate. While the Department of Agriculture (DA) claims to have provided assistance, it was predominantly limited to credit assistance, insurance claims, and minimal financial aid. Access to these are restricted to those registered under the RSBSA (Registry System for the Basic Sectors in Agriculture), which includes only 900,000 of the 13.6 million farmers, constituting less than seven percent. Additionally, Reario (2024) highlights the problems within the RSBSA, noting the lack of clarity and uniformity in the registration process. In a similar vein, the Enhanced Partnership Against Hunger and Poverty (EPAHP) program, which President Marcos furthered through Memorandum Circular 47, aims to address food insecurity by providing loans to legally registered farmers’ organizations and other community-based organizations. Credit assistance, while intended to provide immediate financial relief, often exacerbates the challenges faced by food producers. Loans must be repaid, typically with interest, further straining the already limited resources of farmers and fisherfolk. Ultimately, the strategy of offering credit assistance adds to the financial burdens of farmers and fisherfolk who are already struggling with high production costs and low income.

Despite his repeated assertions of supporting local production, President Marcos has enacted policies that favor importation. Through Administrative Order 20, he streamlined the import process for rice, sugar, onions and fisheries products by removing non-tariff barriers. While the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) argues that this measure was intended to augment local supply during shortages, it ultimately threatens the local agriculture sector by increasing dependence on imports.

Other responses of the Marcos administration to food insecurity were the Kadiwa program and the Walang Gutom 2027 program. The former, designed as a market linkage facilitation program by the DA, aims to open additional markets for small farmers and fisherfolk to sell their products directly to consumers. On the other hand, the latter aims to provide monetary assistance to families whose monthly incomes fall below P8,000 through food stamps that can be used to purchase select food items from eligible merchants. While both programs offer some relief, their impact is highly limited — almost “lazy” — given that the government has the power to undertake more comprehensive measures.

The recurring theme in President Marcos’ measures for food security is their short-term, palliative nature. To effectively address hunger and food insecurity, the Marcos administration must go beyond these temporary and ‘stop-gap’ measures. Programs such as the EPAHP, Kadiwa and Walang Gutom 2027 ultimately fail to tackle the fundamental causes of hunger and poverty.

We emphasize the need for longer-term solutions that address the root causes of hunger and food insecurity, and poverty. Key among these solutions is the necessity to increase workers’ wages, thereby enhancing their purchasing power and enabling them to afford quality food. Additionally, there is an urgent need to build and support local industries, creating sustainable employment opportunities for Filipinos. Support for local food producers should shift from credit assistance to direct subsidies, coupled with the enactment of genuine agrarian reform, allowing food producers to be liberated from the burden of loans and improve their financial stability. We call for the Marcos administration to move beyond empty rhetoric, and palliative measures -- take decisive action in enacting a comprehensive, long-term approach to food security.