Tell it to SunStar: Good nutrition for every Filipino

On Nutrition Month this July, let’s come together to advocate for the importance of good nutrition for every Filipino.

I’ve been growing my own food for many years now, and I cannot stress enough the value of consuming a balanced and healthy diet. Thus, as an advocate of healthy and sustainable living, I have filed various measures in the Senate to support nutritional well-being in the Philippines, including RA 11037, or the Masustansyang Pagkain Para sa Batang Pilipino Act; RA 11148, or the Kalusugan at Nutrisyon ng Mag-Nanay Act; and SB 418, or the proposed Malunggay Development Act, which aims to spur and harness the ultra nutritious benefits of malunggay in the country. I have also filed Senate Bill No. 497, also known as the Right to Adequate Food Bill, which aims to tackle hunger and malnutrition head-on, with the potential to eliminate them, ensuring long-term food security for all Filipinos.

The progress of a nation lies on the health of its citizenry. Let us ensure that every Filipino has greater access to healthy, safe, and affordable food.