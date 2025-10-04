Tell it to SunStar: Grieving for the dead and the living dead

By Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David

President, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines

When a Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) project ends up with only 30 percent of its actual budget for construction because:

• 25 percent has already been pocketed by the sponsoring congressman who pushed for the budget insertion and the remaining 45 percent is distributed to the contractor (as “SOP” before a single bag of cement is poured), the DPWH regional or central office official, the district engineer, the local government unit (mayor or governor, depending on whose turf it falls under), the Commission on Audit auditor (to guarantee a clean report) and the bank manager (for the quick release of funds), should we be surprised if the project collapses? Whether it is a bridge, a basketball court, a multi-purpose hall, or a flood control system — when corruption consumes 70 percent of the lifeblood of public works, what remains is too brittle to withstand even normal wear and tear, much less a 6.7-magnitude earthquake.

We grieve for those who perished in Cebu. But we must also grieve for the shameless chain of corruption that led to their death. Their blood cries out not only against natural calamity but against human greed.

May God have mercy on the innocent victims. And may He also have mercy on the souls of those who, for a price, have betrayed the trust of the people and brought ruin upon their own nation.