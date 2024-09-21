Tell it to SunStar: ‘Guard us against the hidden dangers of AI’

By Melva Rodriguez-Java, STET

(Opening prayer during the forum-workshop on “Artificial Intelligence in Community Journalism,” organized by Stet (Women in Cebu Media) for Cebu Press Freedom Week 2024, held last September 20, 2024)

Holy God, we praise and worship you! Thank you for the whole of Creation and its design that is intelligible through technology. Abide with us today as we tackle the know-how of Artificial Intelligence and its impact on Community Journalism.

Lord, we reverence your gift of technology. We acknowledge AI’s contribution to the advancement of knowledge and communications, healthcare and medicine, and economic cooperation that leads to the enhancement of life.

Yet we humbly ask you Lord, to guard us against the hidden dangers of AI - arrogance and dishonesty; biological engineering that would tamper with the sanctity of human life; and the grip of power, that would tear people apart.

May we be your instruments in restoring the trustworthiness of the media. May we apply AI always within the bounds of Christian ethics—in our choice of news sources, as well as in the systems of news production and dissemination. May our narratives be a force in promoting the highest good that leads back to you.

Finally, please shine a light, Lord, into our minds and hearts that as communicators we may be the bearers of your Truth, Peace and Love. And may that Love overflow to all those around us.

Mary, Seat of Wisdom, pray for us. Amen.