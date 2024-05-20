Tell it to SunStar: Guilty verdict vs. Duterte and Marcos Jr.

For years, the Filipino people have suffered a range of human rights violations as well as violations of international humanitarian law, from political killings, massacres, enforced disappearances and bombings of civilian communities. But due to the lack of domestic redress mechanisms, we have not been able to exact justice and accountability. With this verdict from the IPT, we have judgment from some of the world’s best legal minds and the weight of international public opinion to back the victims’ continuing quest for justice and an end to impunity.