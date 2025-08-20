Espinoza: Has corruption contributed to the problem of flooding?

The recent flooding in Cebu City and Mandaue City brought about by the sudden heavy rains in the past few days was right away blamed on the inadequate drainage system despite the huge budget in billions of pesos that the government poured in for the so-called “flood control projects.”

Aside from the inadequate or inefficient flood control projects, most senators point to corruption as the source of the problem even if there is no direct evidence to support this claim. Hence, the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee is conducting a hearing on this issue of corruption in the implementation of the flood control projects.

Sen. Rodante Marcoleta, chairperson of the Blue Ribbon Committee, said the issue is systemic. “The root of the issue before us boils down to the rampant corruption entangled within the core of our government, like a cancer that is gradually destroying our country,” Marcoleta said.

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Samuel Bonoan, in answer to the question of Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada, said his office is investigating the reported “ghost projects” in Bulacan. The others senators though have flagged suspicious bidding practices.

During the Senate Blue Ribbon committee hearing, it was discovered that there are firms that are undercapitalized, yet were able to corner humongous contracts from the DPWH. The glaring issue raised in that hearing is how these firms with little financial capacity managed to win multibillion-peso contracts:

QM Builders, a Cebu-based company with P1.25 million paid-up capital, secured 93 projects worth P7.38 billion;

Centerways Construction (Sorsogon City) with P1.25 million capital and later raised it to P45 million had 83 projects worth P5.1 billion;

MG Samidan Construction Corp. (Mountain Province) with P250,000 capital, obtained 58 projects worth P5 billion; and

Wawao Builders (Quezon City) bagged 58 projects valued at P4.2 billion.

It is the opinion of the senators that from these figures, these firms should not have been qualified to win the bidding, as they could not manage such scale. The senators suspect that the contracts may have been padded, subcontracted, or abandoned and unfinished.

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee had issued summons to these contractors for them to appear before the committee. The question is, would any of these contractors admit any wrongdoing, like padding the price? I seriously doubt it.

A report of the Presidential Communications Office on Aug. 11 revealed that Cebu had 414 completed and ongoing flood-control projects between July 2022 and May 2025. That report showed that Bulacan had 668 projects, the highest nationwide, and Cebu placed second to Bulacan during the same period.

Cebu, according to the report, is not among the country’s top 10 flood-prone provinces, yet it continues to experience destructive flooding during downpours. This inconsistency raised questions about whether the billions of pesos for the flood control projects were being channeled into unnecessary or mismanaged projects. Or, did the money go to the wrong pockets?

It was reported that the DPWH has launched nearly 9,855 flood-control projects worth more than P545 billion since July 2022. But some senators wondered where all the money went, because when heavy rains or typhoons hit many communities are still inundated.

I have never pretended to be an engineer like pañero Ben Cabrido or an urban planner like engineer Paul Nigel Villarete, but the flooding in the neighboring cities of Cebu and Mandaue, from my perspective, is a complex issue that needs a diverse and varied approach.

From experiences in the past, and according to my source, these are the possible solutions to the flooding: