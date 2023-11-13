Tell it to SunStar: Help make the Philippines drug-free

I am urging newly elected barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials to join the fight toward a drug-free Philippines.

Magtulong-tulong tayong gawing drug-free ang Pilipinas (Let’s work together to make the Philippines drug-free).

Illegal drugs is the “red line” local officials must never cross or tolerate as it does not bring any good to the community.

Lalo na po na ang klase ng droga na available sa ating mga kababayan ay shabu. Scientifically proven po y’un na sinisira po y’ung utak, nagkakaroon ng violent tendencies, nakakakita ng wala naman.

(Especially since the type of drug available to our countrymen is shabu. It is scientifically proven that it destroys the brain, users develops violent tendencies, see things that are not there.)

An effective way to beat illegal drugs in the country is to minister to the users and pushers, rather than just running after them.

Malungkot, nawawala sa kanyang sarili, namomoroblema, gutom, walang hanapbuhay — these are some reasons kaya kumakapit sila sa droga. Lahat ng paraan para mawala ang droga, gagawin natin.

(Sad, lost in himself, having problems, hungry, no job — these are some reasons why they cling to drugs. We will do everything in our power to get rid of illegal drugs.)

I also urged the newly elected officials of the city not to succumb to illegal gambling establishments and businesses that promote “immorality” as means of generating revenue for their barangays because they “erode the [City’s] values.”

There are 1,001 ways na ma-increase ang pondo ng inyong barangay (to raise the barangay’s income).

Ang gusto po ba natin ay panay saya ng laman na kanya-kanya [tayo] at bahala na anong mangyari sa Taguig, or gusto ba nating family-oriented ang siyudad natin na dedicated sa Panginoon?

(Is what we want pure joy of the flesh that we only think of ourselves and don’t care what will happen in Taguig? Or do we want our city to be family-oriented and dedicated to the Lord?)

(Taguig, also known as a “Probinsyudad” under the leadership of the senator’s wife Mayor Lani Cayetano, is known for its strict prohibition on the construction of bingo houses, cockfighting arenas, casinos and motels.)

Sana po magkaisa tayo na ang Taguig ay para sa Diyos at ibe-bless ang bawat pamilya (I hope we can unite that Taguig is for God and bless every family).

I am also urging newly elected SK (Sangguniang Kabataan) officials to keep their integrity and serve as good examples to their fellow youth.

Because being a public servant is so personal, it is very important that you keep your integrity. Let your yes be yes, and let your no be no.

You have to be the example kasi elected kayo. Remember, people follow what we (elected leaders) do.