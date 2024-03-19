Tell it to SunStar: Helping the homeless, streetchildren

It would seem that the number of mendicants and people living on the streets in Cebu City has exploded these past few weeks.

Usually, they come out before major holidays like Christmas or the Sinulog, but I can’t think of another “big” holiday coming up unless you consider Semana Santa to be one.

Suffice it to say, they congregate in the uptown areas, particularly around the Fuente Circle, probably because they encounter many tourists there.

We live in a free country and they have every right to be where they are. I am not belittling their plight, nor am I condemning their presence. They too have a right to exist. I’m pretty sure life on the streets is not easy. The City should do something about them.

My heart also goes out to the children out there. They seemed to have been abandoned and forced to look out for each other.

I don’t know their story or why or how they ended up where they are. But I’m afraid that without intervention they might end up doing something illegal just to survive.

So I’m calling on City Hall and concerned agencies to address the problem before it is too late.