Tell it to SunStar: Heroism reimagined

It is easy to ignore the quiet acts of bravery around us in a society where heroes are sometimes portrayed as caped crusaders with superhuman abilities. The truth is that daily small, consistent acts of courage, integrity, and service define heroism rather than only exceptional ability or grand gestures. As we honor National Heroes Day, we are examining what it means to be a hero in the modern world and how each of us might personally live with the spirit of “Dakila”—greatness.

From the revolutionary leaders battling for freedom to the ordinary people still advocating social justice, our country has a long history of honoring its heroes. Still, the meaning of heroism has changed in the twenty-first century. It is about living in a way that honors and empowers others, not only about dying for one’s country. Organizations like Dakila or the Philippine Collective for Modern Heroism, which has adopted the mantle of promoting modern heroism via creative activity and social change, reflect this change.

Initially founded by artists, activists, and cultural workers, Dakila seeks to inspire every Filipino to help bring about social change, thus creating a nation of heroes. Their work spans many kinds of creative expression, from film and visual arts to digital activism and educational campaigns. The Active Vista Human Rights Festival, a venue leveraging film and art to advance democracy and human rights, is one of their most well-known projects. Using such events, Dakila reminds us that heroism is not only a relic of the past, but also a live, breathing force capable of influencing our modern society.

In recent years, Dakila has been leading front-edge campaigns against disinformation, authoritarianism, and state-sponsored violence—topics that really speak to a nation with a troubled political past. Working with Dakila here in Iloilo to plan blocked movie events and seminars on subjects like martial law has let me and some of my like-minded Ilonggo colleagues see how powerful narrative is in preserving historical lessons. These initiatives with them and similar progressive organizations are vital when historical revisionism seeks to wipe off the sacrifices made by those who preceded us.

As Dakila sees it, modern heroes are people who are not hesitant to speak truth to power, even if it means inconvenience. This is consistent with an online survey in which users defined modern-day heroes as people ready to serve their country and courageous enough to speak out against injustice. Whether it is the activist who questions the status quo, an overseas Filipino worker who labors to lift the family from structural poverty, or the nurse who gives patients relentless care, these people reflect the same spirit of bravery and sacrifice we honor on National Heroes Day.

Today, however, being a hero goes beyond single acts of bravery. It also emphasizes group efforts. According to Dakila’s philosophy, everyone can be a hero, and by grouping like-minded people, we can start a strong movement for transformation. This approach is especially pertinent in our backyard, where conventional politics sometimes stunts development and upholds inequality. We can combat the patronage politics that has dogged our country for decades by encouraging an alternative kind of leadership based on social justice and modern heroism.

Stories of ordinary Filipinos who, in their unique ways, help the larger good clearly show this collective heroism. Consider the Scubasureros, a diving group in Cebu that organizes monthly clean-ups to help clear plastic waste from the sea. Supported by the government and local communities, their initiatives not only improve the surroundings but also increase the local fish population. Though they might not make news, these kinds of projects really reflect modern heroism.

As Dakila and many of us understand, heroism is about relentless in the face of obstacles. It is about making difficult decisions that prioritize the common good over personal benefit. Sometimes, this bravery is as simple as vocal advocacy of what is right, even if it is not popular; it does not always call for grand gestures. Speaking out against injustice is itself a brave deed in a world where silence can be complicit.

Working closely with Dakila and its leaders—including my friend from the youth movement in the 1990s, Ms. Leni Velasco—I have seen how this group has motivated a fresh generation of Filipinos to embrace their own capacity for heroism. Through imaginative campaigns and advocacy, Dakila has demonstrated that heroism is not only about looking back at the past but also about looking forward to the future and actively shaping it.

Inviting more people to join this kind of movement presents a difficulty nowadays. More imaginative and concerned people are desperately needed when our nation is once more struggling with problems of democracy, human rights, and social justice. They can help to intervene. There are innumerable ways to support the cause of modern heroism, from activism to art to education.

As we honor National Heroes Day, let us remember that past heroes did not act alone. They belonged to a larger movement, a group attempt toward a better future for every Filipino. We have the chance today to carry on that legacy by becoming heroes in our own right. Though it may not always be simple, as history has shown us, the road to greatness is lined with bravery, tenacity, and steadfast dedication to justice.

Thus, let’s accept the challenge. Let us arrange, galvanize, and act deliberately. Let’s start a movement in our communities, schools, offices, sectors, and groups that supports modern heroism, social justice, and all forms of goodness that benefit the people. By doing this, we respect not just the many unsung heroes of today and tomorrow but also the thousands of heroes of the past.

The virtue of heroism can be a lighthouse of hope, guiding us toward a more fair and equitable society in a world that sometimes feels divided and uncertain. On this road, we just need the bravery to stand up, speak out, and act—capes and crowns are not necessary. Heroes are created, not born, after all. And every one of us could be one.