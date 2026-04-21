Tell it to SunStar: Hillside development and the future of Cebu: Balancing growth, risk, trust

By Fernando Fajardo

The recent Rappler report on Monterrazas de Cebu has again placed hillside development under public scrutiny. Beyond any single project, however, it raises a larger question facing fast-growing Philippine cities: How do we balance development, investment and jobs with environmental protection, disaster risk reduction and public safety?

Cebu’s geography makes this especially important. As an urban center between coastal plains and steep uplands, much of its expansion moves toward slopes, ridges and formerly forested areas. These spaces are attractive and valuable, but they are also environmentally sensitive. Once altered, they are difficult to restore and restoring damaged ecosystems often costs far more than preventing damage in the first place.

Hillside and watershed-adjacent projects deserve closer review because risks extend beyond the project boundary. Slope stability, drainage, vegetation loss, soil erosion and traffic stress all interact. When heavy rains come — as climate change makes more likely — the real quality of planning is tested. Water does not respect property lines. Poorly managed hillside development can worsen flooding, sedimentation and hazards for downstream communities. Even small design flaws can create larger problems over time if left uncorrected.

This is why such projects generate concern. It is not simply opposition to progress. It is a practical response to vulnerability in a rapidly urbanizing city. In Cebu, where flooding and drainage problems already affect many low-lying barangays, the stakes are high. Families in these areas often carry the cost of poor planning done elsewhere.

Still, development itself is not the enemy. Cebu needs investment. It needs housing for a growing population, tourism facilities and modern districts that create jobs and expand the tax base. Private sector participation has helped drive Cebu’s growth through construction, services and related industries. Well-planned projects can also improve roads, utilities and public spaces when aligned with broader city goals.

The real issue is not whether to build, but how to build responsibly.

Responsible development begins with engineering discipline. Geotechnical studies must guide decisions, not merely satisfy paperwork. Drainage systems should be integrated from the start. Slope reinforcement, tree retention and careful earthworks management are essential safeguards. In hillside areas, shortcuts taken today often become public risks tomorrow.

Regulatory integrity is equally important. Permits and clearances must be based on scientific assessment, not routine approvals. Local governments, national agencies and environmental bodies each have a role, but coordination must be strong and standards consistently enforced. Weak oversight creates blind spots where risks grow unnoticed. Rules matter only when they are applied fairly and consistently.

Transparency is another pillar that cannot be ignored. Public trust is not built through marketing or assurances alone. It is built through data and openness. Geotechnical findings, drainage plans, environmental compliance documents and independent monitoring results should be accessible in clear form. When citizens raise questions, evidence is the best answer.

Transparency also benefits developers. Projects that clearly demonstrate safety and compliance gain long-term credibility. Secrecy, or the appearance of it, creates doubt that can outlast construction.

The Monterrazas issue therefore becomes bigger than one site. It is about Cebu’s development model. Are we building for quick returns, or for long-term resilience? Are we considering hydrology, ecology and disaster exposure alongside market value? These questions affect public safety and urban sustainability.

Cebu City sits at the center of this challenge. As urbanization accelerates, pressure to expand into uplands will intensify. But hillside development is different from flatland construction. It demands higher standards because the margin for error is smaller and the consequences wider. A landslide or drainage failure can mean damaged homes, disrupted transport and loss of life.

This is why Cebu must strengthen its planning culture. Environmental risk assessment should not be treated as a hurdle, but as a foundation for decisions. Urban growth boundaries, slope protection zones and watershed conservation areas need clearer definition and stronger enforcement. Infrastructure planning must prepare for extreme weather, not average conditions.

Public engagement must also be elevated. Citizens are not passive observers of development — they are stakeholders. When communities raise concerns, they contribute to risk awareness. Constructive dialogue among developers, regulators, engineers and residents can improve outcomes.

Ultimately, Cebu’s future should not be framed as environment versus progress. That is a false choice. The real choice is between careless growth and sustainable growth.

If Cebu is to remain competitive and livable, projects that reshape hillsides must be measured not only by profits or aesthetics but by how well they protect communities and respect natural systems.

Cebu deserves development that does not create anxiety every time the rains fall. It deserves projects that inspire confidence — and a growth model built to last.