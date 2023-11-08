Tell it to SunStar: Hold the trial in Metro Manila, not in Surigao

I thank the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) for enforcing the Child Marriage Ban Law (Republic Act 11596), of which I am a principal author, against the SBSI of Surigao.

I also ask the DOJ and NBI to consider filing other charges such as malversation of public funds, violations of firearms laws, serious illegal detention, and terrorism when the evidence warrants. This alleged cult called SBSI has all the characteristics of a terrorist group.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and Department of Environment and Natural Resources should also exercise their administrative powers against SBSI, their field units and the local government units who failed to act, did not act, or aided and abetted the SBSI.

In my mind, there was gross failure of government authorities that allowed SBSI to persist and even usurp the powers of national government and local government. DILG should keep close watch over the municipalities and barangays where the SBSI wields influence.

The DOJ may also want to consider conducting the trial of the SBSI officials here in Metro Manila, instead of in Surigao del Norte because I doubt very much the courts in Surigao del Norte will be able to try the cases against SBSI because of fear SBSI has sowed in that province.