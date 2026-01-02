Tell it to SunStar: Homelessness in Cebu City

By Melvin Y. Cortes

Asilent crisis persists on the sidewalks of Cebu City. Homelessness is no longer just a symptom of seasonal migration; it has become a complex intersection of rapid urbanization and economic displacement. The growing number of families sleeping on cardboard sheets along P. Del Rosario St. serves as a stark reminder that progress often leaves the most vulnerable behind.

The drivers of this crisis are rooted deeply in an “affordability gap” that has pushed low-income earners out of the formal housing market. As property values soar, informal settlements face increasing pressure from both private development and necessary government “War Against Flooding” initiatives. For many, the choice is between a precarious life on a riverbank or a visible, often dangerous existence on the city’s major thoroughfares.

A significant shift occurred recently when the local government repurposed former quarantine facilities at the South Road Properties into temporary shelters. This move, spearheaded in coordination with the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s “Pag-Abot” program, signals a transition from mere clearing operations to a more humanitarian “transitory” approach. By providing meals and profiling services, the city is finally moving beyond the revolving door of “rescue and release” that has historically failed to address the root of the problem.

However, the enforcement of the Anti-Mendicancy Ordinance remains a double-edged sword. While the City aims to clear sidewalks for public use, the threat of fines for both almsgivers and receivers often criminalizes poverty rather than curing it. Authorities must tread carefully to ensure that “cleaning up the streets” does not simply mean hiding the poor from view, but rather providing them with the dignity of a legitimate alternative.