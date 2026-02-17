Tell it to SunStar: Honoring the Kalayaan 16 as West Philippine Sea heroes

By Anakbayan Party-list & Atin Ito

Kalayaan 16 are modern day heroes. They prove that there are no “casual commentators” when it comes to our sovereignty. Ordinary Filipinos are at the frontlines of our defense of the West Philippine Sea.

It takes extraordinary courage for a small country like the Philippines to stand up to an imperial power that is China. All the more, for a small and far-flung municipality like Kalayaan to be the vanguard against Beijing’s aggression is nothing short of heroic. While ‘Tsinadors’ parrot Beijing’s lines, the Kalayaan 16 write history with courage.

In recent years, we have witnessed the sharp and unilateral escalation of tensions in the West Philippine Sea. Chinese forces have blasted our civilian vessels with water cannons, rammed our boats, unleashed troll networks to distort the truth, and targeted our public officials. More alarming are persistent reports of Beijing’s attempts to meddle in our domestic affairs: from the controversy surrounding Alice Guo to the so-called “Tsinadors.”

In a principled assertion of our sovereignty, the Municipality of Kalayaan declared China’s Ambassador to the Philippines persona non grata following repeated attacks by the Chinese Embassy against Filipino public officials. In retaliation, the Chinese government banned 16 officials of Kalayaan from entering China, dubbed as the Kalayaan 16.

For this act of bravery, Akbayan proudly honors the Kalayaan 16 and confers upon them the West Philippine Sea Heroes Award, bestowed upon those who stand at the frontlines of our nation’s defense amid continuing tensions with China.

The awardees are Mayor Beltzasar S. Alindogan; Vice Mayor Maurice Phillip Alexis S. Albayda; Councilors Nonelon B. Balbontin, Nonie C. Gapuz, Roberto M. Asiado, Hubert B. Llavan, Francis P. Polizon, Marilou S. Vales, Monico A. Abogado, Eugenio Bito-onon Jr., and Hermoso A. Ornopia; along with other municipal officials Tracylie Shierjun R. Malabayabas, Arzel E. Belidan, Vicencio R. Milan, Allan D. Dellos, and Mary Cristina J. Lagrosa.

China’s retaliatory ban has, in truth, backfired. Beijing’s intended intimidation has only strengthened our resolve. It is ironic that China banned Filipinos from entering their territory, but it is them and their ships who are desperately trespassing in our seas and islands. The ban is a badge of honor. If defending our seas earns the ire of a superpower, then that ire is worn with pride.

More than that, China’s very act of banning the Kalayaan 16 is an effective recognition of the authority of the Municipality of Kalayaan as an official government unit of the Philippines. By responding to a local resolution with state-level retaliation, Beijing has effectively acknowledged what it seeks to undermine: that Kalayaan is part of our sovereign territory, governed by Filipino officials exercising lawful authority.

The courage of the Kalayaan 16 must be matched with decisive national action. The Department of Foreign Affairs must stop hiding behind “closed-door” diplomacy and dismissing Filipinos as “casual commentators.” Instead, we hope that they emulate the bravery of ordinary Filipinos and stand firmly behind them in asserting our sovereign rights, and defending our people from Chinese aggression.

Additionally, Congress must urgently pass the pending West Philippine Sea bills to ensure mandatory education on the West Philippine Sea, to institutionalize the protection of our maritime territories, and strengthen support for frontline communities by investing additional budget, especially for the residents of the Municipality of Kalayaan.

This summer, Atin ito and Akbayan Party for our part will conduct another mission to the West Philippine Sea to show China and “Tsinadors” that we will not give up the Kalayaan Island Groups, nor any inch of the West Philippine Sea. Together with our champions in Congress, we will continue to shed light on China’s illegal actions and the heroism of Filipinos in the face of Chinese bullying.

In this critical moment, we call on all Filipinos to stand with the Municipality of Kalayaan and with every official loyal to our Republic.

Saludo sa Kalayaan 16. Saludo sa mga bayaning Pilipino. Atin ang Kalayaan. Atin ang West Philippine Sea.

(We salute the Kalayaan 16. We salute our Filipino heroes. Kalayaan is ours. The West Philippine Sea is ours.)