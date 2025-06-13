Tell it to SunStar: How do we solve a problem like the Senate?

Things are now clearer than crystal. The “remand” is a scheme, contrived from the inside out and from the outset. Chiz Escudero and his cabal in the gang-like upper chamber of Congress offer numerous defenses for their abominable act, but these defenses only get them deeper into the miry clay (or trouble). The people saw it.

Right then and there the other day, the impeachment controversy should have ended. No more talk, just action, dear countrymen. So what shall we do now?

First off, we need a new Senate president and she/he must come from the five who voted against the “remand.” But that is unlikely to happen, for none among them has the “numbers,” besides having no one among their colleagues who seems to have the courage enough to stand for what is right and just.

Oh, the bane and rot of the “numbers” game in politics!

Rebellion in any form, shape, and color is bad. But isn’t the government the one giving people “reason” to rebel?

The Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) has been accused for the longest time as a leftist group and a front for the insurgent communist movement in the country. But who gives credence to their protests and struggles, regardless of the truth about them?

While authorities paint the Bayan group as bad, they paint themselves to be worse, from time to time.

In the aftermath of the Senate “impeachment court” roulette/baccarat, 18 of our senators proved to be undeserving (by their votes and reactions and non-reaction), yet made themselves look more deserving of impeachment than Vice President (VP) Sara Duterte.

Loving and uplifting the nation or public service is not poker. Stop playing games with your roles and the nation’s future, dear lawmakers. You don’t own the Philippines.

The Senate remanded (blatantly and shamelessly) the impeachment articles to the House of Representatives through the “18 yes” votes — for a “reason” only they can understand. Hence, the news headline the morning after that horrid “yes”: “Bayan tells spineless Senate: We’ll protest outside tomorrow.”

Democracy is a system of governing a nation whereby the voice of the people is heard and heeded, NOT the chorus of a few in government who just protect and push their personal, political, business, family and partisan interests/agenda.

“What the Senate did tonight is unacceptable. After dribbling the ball for four months, the senators sought to pass the ball back to the Lower House. It is a shameless abdication of their constitutional mandate that will not be soon forgotten. Those in power have again chosen to uphold impunity and set aside accountability,” said Renato Reyes Jr., Bayan president.

Further, he lamented, “Instead of a trial, we got legal gymnastics that smack of ‘palusot’ after ‘palusot.’ The spineless and weak that moved to remand the articles of impeachment to the House deserve the strongest condemnation by the people.”

Aren’t those statements a sane, valid expression of protest and outrage — a voice of concern, reason, exasperation, and righteous indignation that is natural to the normal?

I am heartened at the way our people and the media in general have been handling the controversies surrounding the impeachment trial of VP Sara.

Everyone seems to be on track, with the exception (of course) of the 18 senators or the Senate and a few outside that appear to be headed toward “collapse” by going the way of Balaam.

A recent survey, as reported, indicates that eight out of 10 Filipinos want the impeachment trial to proceed forthwith. No delays. No alibis. No scheming. No colors.

But, alas, the impeachment continues to be politicized and drags on until it evaporates into thin air (purposely, wily), courtesy of the vassals and villainous in a mutant legislature. “Public servants.”

No, they won’t listen and do right and won’t behave for sure. It is not their constitutional duty that is important to them. It is their duty to themselves and their allies for convenience, expediency and viciousness (all politically) that is utmost, foremost and topmost for each of them, as they all conspire to crush justice and uprightness in governance and society.

Though, for senators who would admit to having made a mistake or just “carried away” in signing the abhorrent “Resolution,” you may repent and be forgiven. But how do you do that?

How do we solve a problem that is the Senate, my dear Juan dela Cruz?

Answer: By voting out undeserving, self-serving, self-absorbed, self-concerned, self-deluded, self-ambitioned senatorial candidates during elections. And/or by booting them all out, if they get elected or are concurrently “serving,” — through prayer and a feat — “People Power.”

Calling the supreme God and Supreme Court.