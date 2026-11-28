By Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David

There is something about the recently published, “The Private Diary of Pope Francis,” that makes me feel a little uneasy. There is almost an irony in the title itself. What was private has now been made public.

Reading those brief entries, sometimes consisting of only two or three lines, I get the impression that what we have here is not so much a diary as a spiritual journal.

I wish a fellow Jesuit of Francis could explain to us the Ignatian practice of reviewing one’s prayer in what Jesuits call a “consciousness examen.” Much like the cooling-down period after a strenuous run, it is a moment of quiet attentiveness to what has transpired during one’s encounter with God. One takes note of interior movements, consolations and desolations, as material for the discernment of spirits.

These are not necessarily settled convictions or considered judgments about oneself or others. They are the raw material of spiritual discernment.

I wonder how these entries might be understood by readers unfamiliar with this spiritual discipline. Taken out of their prayerful context, they could easily be misinterpreted.

I am not questioning the good intentions behind the publication. Nor do I know how much of this Francis himself would have wanted to share with the public.

But there is something almost sacred about the intimacy of a person’s encounter with God. Reading these pages, I sometimes feel like an intruder in a sanctuary where someone has taken off his sandals.

Perhaps I should take off mine, too.