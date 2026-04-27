Tell it to SunStar: How the Philippines keeps paying for a crisis it did not start

The latest spike in global oil prices traces back, as it so often does, to instability in the Middle East. Tensions flare, supply chains tighten and, within weeks, the pump price at your nearest gasoline station climbs another two or three pesos. For someone driving a private car, that is an inconvenience. For a tricycle driver in Mandaue or a vendor who commutes from the outskirts of Cebu City every morning, it is a calculation that determines whether the day’s income covers the day’s expenses. Most of the time lately, it does not.

What makes this particularly frustrating is that the Philippine government has known about this structural vulnerability for decades and has not seriously addressed it. We are an import-dependent economy when it comes to energy. We buy the oil, we absorb the price and when the price moves, everything moves with it; transport, food, electricity, medicine. Inflation climbs above the government’s own target. The Bangko Sentral adjusts. Workers ask for wage increases that employers say they cannot afford because their own operating costs have gone up. The whole system creaks under pressure it was never really designed to withstand.

The government’s response followed a familiar pattern. An energy emergency was declared, which sounded dramatic but mostly meant that agencies were authorized to take measures they arguably could have taken anyway. Fuel tax suspensions were announced under the oil price buffer mechanism a real policy tool, to be fair, and one that does provide some temporary relief to consumers. But temporary is doing a lot of work in that sentence. The taxes come back. The prices rarely fully come down. And the underlying problem that this country's economy runs on imported fossil fuel that it has no control over remains exactly where it was before the emergency declaration.

The visible effects are not abstract. Transportation costs rising means food costs rising, because everything that reaches your table was carried by a vehicle that runs on fuel. Work-from-home arrangements were revived in some government offices as an energy-saving measure, which works for employees who have the kind of job that can be done remotely. For the majority of Filipino workers the construction laborers, the market vendors, the hospital orderlies, the security guards there is no working from home. There is only commuting, and commuting has become more expensive. The adjustment policies tend to benefit people who were already better positioned to absorb the crisis.

What should bother political science students most about this situation is not the crisis itself but the response to it, which reveals something about how the Philippine state relates to its citizens during emergencies. The tendency is toward optics management declarations, suspensions, press briefings rather than structural reform. There is no serious national conversation about transitioning away from oil dependence, no aggressive push for renewable energy development at the scale this archipelago actually needs, no honest reckoning with the fact that as long as we remain this dependent on imported fuel, we will keep having versions of this crisis every time a conflict erupts somewhere in the world.

The Philippines has solar potential, geothermal capacity and wind resources that most countries would consider genuine assets. We have existing geothermal plants that already supply a meaningful share of our electricity. The infrastructure and the knowledge base exist. What is consistently missing is the political will to prioritize long-term energy independence over the short-term interests of the companies and politicians who benefit from the current import-dependent arrangement.

The energy crisis is an economic issue, yes. But it is also a governance issue and, fundamentally, a justice issue. Because the burden of every price spike does not fall equally. It falls hardest on the people who were already carrying the most weight. The minimum wage earner in Cebu City who spends a larger percentage of their income on transportation than any executive ever will. The small business owner whose margins disappear when fuel costs rise and customers have less money to spend. The student who stops attending face-to-face classes because the fare has become a genuine obstacle.

Until the government decides that protecting these people from preventable economic shocks is worth more than maintaining the status quo, the Philippines will keep declaring emergencies, suspending taxes temporarily, and waiting for global conditions to improve on their own. And every few years, when the Middle East tensions rise again and they will we will go through the whole performance again, as if we had no idea it was coming.

We always know it is coming. We just never seem to prepare.