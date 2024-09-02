Tell it to SunStar: I am a Christian and I support the Makabayan senatoriables

When the Makabayan Coalition announced the senatoriables for 2025 elections last Aug. 26, 2024, there were those who questioned if they were fit to run. They said that they were peasants, fisherfolk, workers and the poor who do not have money, even questioning their educational attainment. They said that this is a foolish political undertaking that will lead to nowhere.

Many have since then forwarded their defense and support, and as a Christian, I would also like to give support: Didn’t the chosen disciples of Christ come from the basic masses and other sectors in the margins? Weren’t the chosen disciples the ones persecuted and enslaved by the society? Didn’t the chosen disciples start only as few, but eventually multiplied because of the correctness of their faith and struggle?

The first disciples -- Simon, Peter and Andrew -- came from the ranks of fisherfolk. Simon of Cyrene, who carried the cross of Jesus, was from the countryside. Many ordinary women became partners of Christ in ministry. Jesus Himself, the center of our trust and faith, came from the working class. These characteristics are opposite of those who run over and over again — same old names of the powerful and greedy that have actually oppressed and exploited the Peters, Simons, Marys, Andrews and Jesuses of modern society.

In Matthew 25:40, and in many other evidences in the Bible, Jesus is most commonly associated among the masses. And the senatorial run of the representatives of Christ of the masses, is actually the manifestation of spreading the Good News to the oppressed, becoming fishers of the people and carrying the cross of the lowly.

Many question the educational “attainment” and capability of the Makabayan. There was a similar skepticism of many back then to Jesus and His disciples; and even these doubts led to their persecution. However, it has been proven in many examples in the Bible that in spite of facing the powerful, the lofty and even the empire, it is the simple people who collectively faced and helped each other, increased in numbers in order to face the corrupt leaders and system. And in the track record of the Makabayan senatoriables, with their long-time activism, defense of human rights, struggle for democratic rights, mass-oriented study and analyses of the society, upholding integrity and principles and in facing the empire, they have truly manifested the teachings and actions of Christ.

The Makabayan senatoriables is the senatorial slate in contemporary Philippine history that is the most varied and has that mass characteristic. Like Christ and His disciples, they are cognizant that their electoral bout is not for them but in order to plant the seeds for genuine societal change with and for the masses. I daresay, if Christ of the masses would vote in the next elections, He would choose no other than the farmer, worker, fisherman, teacher, defender of women’s rights, writer, defender of overseas Filipino workers, nurse, urban poor and jeepney driver. So to speak, in today’s worsening crisis and violation of human rights that is caused by corrupt, oppressive and greedy rule, the masses must choose the fellow masses who truly understand their experiences as well as their hopes and dreams.

It looks like what Harry Roque said is true: there is a battle between the forces of darkness against the forces of evil. That is why, with any slate that the feuding Marcoses and Dutertes would introduce to us, why not choose the forces of good? Why not choose Makabayan?

Christ proclaimed only the alternative — alternative against exploitation, alternative against poverty, alternative against the empire. This is what we are asserting right now as toiling Filipino masses: the nationalist and democratic alternatives.

Let us not be downhearted and doubt the initial conditions. If Jesus were with us today, we must recognize Him among the masses and let us give trust to the masses like what He did. In an era of darkness and evil, have faith and struggle to attain the national and democratic aspirations! As a Christian community, let us stand that in the end, the patriotic masses must prevail!