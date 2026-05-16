Tell it to SunStar: IBP to Senate: Perform forthwith your constitutional duties

By the Integrated Bar of the Philippines

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) views the reported shooting at the Philippine Senate with grave alarm. As a cornerstone of our democracy, any violent incident inside this institution-especially amidst the ICC warrant against Senator dela Rosa, impeachment proceedings, and leadership transitions-threatens the very fabric of our Republic.

While the facts of the incident are being verified, the convergence of these volatile events must not be ignored.

We caution against any forces exploiting this chaos to manufacture a crisis or provoke a constitutional breakdown for selfish political gain.

The IBP calls on the Senate to perform forthwith its constitutional duties. Neither the shadow of violence nor the pressure of orchestrated political noise must deter the Senate’s duty from fairly and independently addressing the ICC warrant issue, the impeachment proceedings, and the continuity of leadership. The Senate as an institution must stand above factional interests.

We trust the Supreme Court to exercise its power of judicial review promptly should any action violate the Constitution. The High Court remains the final bulwark against overreach and extra-constitutional maneuvers.

The IBP will remain vigilant monitoring, documenting, and acting without fear or favor. We will deploy all legal remedies to ensure the Rule of Law and Justice and the Constitution prevail over partisan ambition.

Democracy dies when citizens surrender their watchfulness. We will not allow chaos to be weaponized for power.