Tell it to SunStar: If the last bastion of democracy falls

By Renester P. Suralta

The Senate has long been considered a cornerstone of democratic governance — a chamber designed to temper the passions of the moment, provide thoughtful deliberation, and represent diverse interests within a nation. Historically, it has served as a stabilizing force against the volatility of populism and the sometimes hasty decisions of majoritarian impulses. Yet, in recent times, this venerable institution appears to be eroding under the weight of political polarization, institutional gridlock, and public disillusionment. This decline signals a profound crisis for democratic systems in the country.

Originating from ancient Rome, the Senate was established as a council of elders that advised the executive and safeguarded the republic’s longevity. Modern senates, like in the Philippines and various parliamentary democracies, have inherited this legacy by acting as a chamber of sober second thought. Unlike lower houses often driven by electoral cycles and party politics, senates traditionally emphasize experience, continuity, and protection of minority rights. This dual function — representing both people and states or regions — has been crucial in balancing competing interests and preventing tyranny of the majority.

In recent decades, however, the Senate’s role has been undermined by several factors. First, the increasing polarization of political parties has transformed the Senate from a deliberative body into a battleground for partisan combat. Rather than fostering consensus, senators often toe party lines rigidly, diminishing the chamber’s ability to act as a moderating force.

Second, the procedural tools that once enabled the Senate to promote debate — such as the filibuster — have become weapons of obstruction. Instead of encouraging compromise, these mechanisms have entrenched legislative gridlock, frustrating the democratic process and alienating citizens who see their elected representatives as ineffective.

Third, the demographic and representational imbalances inherent in many senates exacerbate inequities. For example, in the Philippine Senate, political dynasties like those in the lower House are very common, with two Cayetanos, Tulfos and Villars. This narrow representation fuels perceptions that the Senate is less democratic and more an instrument of entrenched privilege.

The erosion of the Senate’s democratic function carries grave implications. The chamber’s inability to mediate between competing interests undermines public trust in institutions. When the Senate becomes a mere extension of partisan warfare, it loses legitimacy as a forum for inclusive governance. This, in turn, can accelerate democratic decay, as citizens disengage or seek alternatives outside formal political processes.

Moreover, the Senate’s failure to act as a check on executive power heightens the risk of authoritarian tendencies. Without a respected and effective upper chamber, the balance of power shifts dangerously toward the executive branch, threatening the separation of powers fundamental to democracy.

To salvage the Senate’s role as a bastion of democracy, reforms are imperative. These might include revising procedural rules to encourage genuine debate and compromise, addressing representational imbalances to better reflect population realities, and enhancing transparency and accountability.

Furthermore, fostering a political culture that values statesmanship over partisanship is essential. Senators must be incentivized to prioritize national interest and democratic principles over short-term political gain.

The Senate’s decline is not merely an institutional failure; it is a symptom of broader democratic malaise. As the last bastion of democracy falls, the challenge for societies is to reinvent this institution to restore its foundational purpose. Only by doing so can democracy be preserved and strengthened in an era marked by division and uncertainty. The fate of the Senate, therefore, is inseparable from the fate of democracy itself.