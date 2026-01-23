Tell it to SunStar: Illegal parking along Osmeña Blvd.

By John Carlo Montes

The Cebu City Transportation Office must address the rampant illegal parking along busy thoroughfares, particularly on both sides of Osmeña Blvd. in the vicinity of the Police Regional Office 7 headquarters.

This stretch of road has already narrowed significantly following the implementation of Package 1 of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit project.

Furthermore, traffic congestion at the nearby intersection has worsened since the removal of the “left turn signal” to R.R. Landon St., which now places turning motorists at a heightened risk from opposing traffic.