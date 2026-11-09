Tell it to SunStar: Imeldific welcome for a politically battered Trump

By Sulong Against Imperialist War and Plunder Campaign

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is rolling out an Imeldific welcome for Donald Trump’s visit to the Philippines for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit this November, desperate to impress his US master and push through the proposed Pax Silica deal. The Philippine government poured over P17.5 billion into the hosting of the 2026 Asean Summit on top of an initial P5.4 billion allocation under the 2025 national budget. That is billions spent on entertaining foreign dignitaries while millions of Filipinos grapple with poverty, soaring prices, joblessness and inadequate social services.

Trump arrives politically battered: his Republicans suffered sweeping defeats in the US midterm elections, Lula secured another presidential term in Brazil, Serbia’s student-backed opposition defeated Aleksandar Vučić’s ruling party and Netanyahu’s bloc failed to secure a parliamentary majority in Israel. Yet Marcos is preparing to give Trump the red-carpet treatment — and potentially the signing of Pax Silica, a deal that further opens Philippine land, resources and strategic infrastructure to US economic and military interests.

The desperation to impress imperialist masters is on full display in Metro Manila. Clearing operations are driving away street vendors, demolishing livelihoods and pushing poor communities out of sight to manufacture an illusion of cleanliness, order and prosperity. This is the same old Marcos playbook: beautify the streets for foreign visitors while sweeping the country’s social crisis under the rug.

The contrast could not be more glaring. The government can move mountains to clear streets, polish venues and prepare lavish receptions for foreign leaders, while Filipino workers, farmers, urban poor communities and Indigenous peoples endure economic hardship and displacement. Billions are being spent to roll out the red carpet for war criminal Trump to take the Philippines as a strategic military outpost, investable object and source of cheap labor and resources.

This Asean Summit is shaping up as a carefully staged illusion. Marcos Jr. seeks to present a picture of prosperity to visiting heads of state while systematically removing visible reminders of his administration’s failures.

Filipinos do not need an Imeldific makeover for Trump and his entourage. They need a government that puts people’s needs before imperialist interests. No amount of beautification can conceal the country’s worsening crisis — or Marcos Jr.’s willingness to sell out Philippine sovereignty for a grand welcome and Pax Silica. The more Marcos tries to hide the country’s problems behind billion-peso facades, the more clearly his administration’s failures come into view.