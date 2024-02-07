Tell it to SunStar: Immediate assistance

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) immediately came to the rescue of passengers of three buses of a mining company following a massive landslide in Barangay Masara, Maco, Davao de Oro, on Tuesday night, Feb. 6, 2024.

I received a satellite phone call from PRC - DMS chapter service representative Marcid Van and immediately directed the mobilization of trained volunteers from nearby chapters and deployment of additional logistics.

The incident was a creeping silent disaster.

We were not allowed to enter until this morning. Our team was able to retrieve two injured workers, and we are working to transport them to the nearest hospital. We have PRC welfare volunteers in Davao Community Hospital who provided psychosocial first aid to 10 affected individuals. As of now, our ambulance was quite a distance away, as the roads were destroyed and very muddy due to continuous rains, but we are making efforts to transport the injured to the ambulance.

As of 8 a.m., Wednesday, Feb 7, the PRC has also assisted the pre-emptive evacuation of 19 individuals from Barangay Masara in Maco and Barangay Andili in Mawab after the local government unit ordered a forced evacuation in the area.

PRC is set to send Volunteer Response Emergency Vehicles, 6x6 trucks, food trucks, water tankers, and drones, and more personnel in the area to augment current operations.