Tell it to SunStar: Impeach Vice President Sara Duterte

We join the Filipino people in the call for the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte who has been shamelessly using her position to steal millions of government funds. Under her leadership as the vice president, the Filipino people are suffering as corruption and abuse of power persists in her office.

While the country suffers from poverty, the Vice President has been plundering the government funds. As shown from the evidences presented and witnesses who testified, her office clearly lacks transparency and accountability in the disbursement of funds, particularly during her tenure as Secretary of the Department of Education, where contracts for education supplies and services were awarded to close associates.

Christian Youth finds that the call for impeachment is not just a political stance but a moral necessity. As Proverbs 29:2 teaches, leadership must be rooted in righteousness, and when the wicked rule, the people suffer. Hence, it is urgent and thus our duty that we demand that our leaders be held accountable for their actions, particularly when they violate the public trust.

We support the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte because we are taking a stand for justice, transparency, and the values that our nation deserves. The Filipino people deserve righteous leadership where the people can rejoice, not mourn.

We shall not be swayed by the recent theatrical diversions of Sara Duterte and her allies rather our demand for accountability will continue. In addition, we also urge the Congress to abolish all confidential funds, which have become a source of corruption, and to redirect resources toward education and basic social services.