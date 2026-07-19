Tell it to SunStar: Imperial Manila’s impeachment dilemma: The X-ray and the balikbayan box

By Jehoiade Rabaya

For many in the Visayas, Mindanao and among OFWs, the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte feels personal. She is a regional voice challenging the power of "Imperial Manila." Many in these groups supported her and rely on the privacy of the Philippine banking system to keep their remittances safe.

On Monday, July 20, 2026, the Senate will face an important constitutional decision. They must decide whether to subpoena the bank and tax records of the Vice President and her husband, Atty. Manases Carpio.

In Wednesday's oral arguments, the main legal points were laid out. House prosecutor Rep. Chel Diokno said the impeachment court has the power to examine unexplained wealth and that regular laws should not block a review of a top official's finances. Defense lawyer Michael Poa pushed back, warning that requesting nearly 20 years of records is like using a "weapon of a fishing expedition.”

For OFWs who know the frustration of state agents rummaging through private packages, Poa argued the government cannot simply open the financial balikbayan box of a private citizen like Duterte's husband without clear, specific evidence. The Bank Secrecy Law contains an exception for impeachment, but the defense says this is not an automatic license for a free-for-all search.

The dilemma for the Senate is which framework takes priority. But we must remember that the Senate is a political arena, not a traditional court.

The current composition leans heavily toward the administration. A complete denial of the subpoena is unlikely because blocking the records entirely would gut the prosecution's case on Article II and anger a public demanding accountability. However, senators prioritize institutional survival. If they rule that an impeachment court has absolute authority to bypass bank secrecy for non-impeachable spouses and decades of private dealings, they set a dangerous precedent. Senators who have business connections or spouses in the private sector know that this kind of investigation could one day affect them too. On Wednesday, Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano pointed out that subpoenas for spouses and business accounts need special legal attention.

With all these pressures, the Senate will probably choose a compromise on Monday.

The court will likely allow access only to records from Duterte's time in national office, starting in 2022. They will probably refuse to open her husband's personal accounts, preserving bank secrecy for private citizens. They are also unlikely to approve broad searches into business accounts unless there is a clear link to the Vice President.

By taking this middle path, the Senate can appear transparent while still protecting bank secrecy to safeguard its own interests.

However, for voters in the South and OFWs overseas, this decision may not seem like a win for fairness. When people from the regions and the diaspora lose trust in the justice system, the National Government's legitimacy suffers.

A compromise built on self-preservation only confirms deep cynicism. It shows that the political elite in the capital will bend the rules to prosecute a rival, but they will never break the rules that protect themselves.