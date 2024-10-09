Tell it to SunStar: Importance of Pink October

This October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It is a month to promote and raise awareness of breast cancer. Although some of us may already know its purpose, it is never too much to discuss the impacts of its study on many women around the world.

According to uicc.org, breast cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer in the world. It is a cancer that rarely shows symptoms during its early stages. The best way to prevent it is to catch it early, which concludes the importance of screening. During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we have the chance to show support for the many women who have been diagnosed with this disease. One of which is my mother. Its continuous promotion since 1985 has helped promote its goal of funding research and has helped educate people about breast cancer risk factors, leading to the mortality rate going down over the years. This campaign means a lot to many of us, and if we continue to spread the purpose of its significance, we will be able to save many lives just like my mother’s.

I am ever most grateful for the continuous support in creating awareness of Pink October, and I wish for others to be able to appreciate the importance of this month as well.