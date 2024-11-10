Tell it to SunStar: Improve reading proficiency among learners

Amid the nationwide celebration of the National Reading Month this November, I want to emphasize the need to improve learners’ reading proficiency to address the country’s education crisis.

Following the signing of the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (Aral) Program Act (Republic Act 12028), I count on the rollout of well-systematized tutorial sessions and well-organized intervention plans to boost literacy and improve reading proficiency among learners. The law, which I authored and sponsored, establishes the Aral Program to provide a national learning intervention program that will ensure mastery of essential competencies and make up for learning loss.

The Aral Program covers essential learning competencies under the K to 12 Basic Education Curriculum, specifically reading and mathematics for Grades 1 to 10, and science for Grades 3 to 10. The program also aims to strengthen Kindergarten learners’ literacy and numeracy competencies to build on their foundational skills.

To recall, results of the 2022 Programme for International Student Assessment showed that the Philippines placed 76th out of 81 countries when it comes to reading. Results of the triennial assessment also revealed that 76 percent of the country’s 15-year-old learners have not achieved the minimum proficiency in reading.

Sa pagsugpo natin sa krisis sa edukasyon na hinaharap ng bansa, mahalagang hakbang ang pagtiyak na marunong bumasa at umunawa ng kanilang binabasa ang ating mga mag-aaral. Sa pagpapatupad ng Aral Program at sa iba pang programang isinusulong natin para sa pagbasa, matutulungan natin ang ating mga kabataang magkaroon ng matibay na pundasyon sa kanilang pag-aaral.

I am also pushing to institutionalize the celebration of National Reading Month during the month of November. The National Reading Month Act (Senate Bill 475), which I filed, seeks the conduct of reading activities to inculcate the culture of reading among basic education learners and their communities.