Tell it to SunStar: In Risa we trust

Senator Risa Hontiveros’ ascent in Philippine politics is not your everyday political trajectory. For a country historically led by dynasties and dominated by traditional power play, Hontiveros brings an unconventional mix of fearlessness and finesse, challenging the dominant narratives that have shaped the Senate. She confronts authority without fear, presents alternatives with poise, and engages the opposition with purpose. Unlike political figures who often change colors depending on the tide, the 58-year-old activist remains a vivid streak of courage in an otherwise muted field, rising as a new symbol of progressive opposition.

Hontiveros’ vision goes beyond mere dissent. In an interview with Rappler’s Maria Ressa, she highlighted the importance of “making democracy something that matters.” She calls for a shift from abstract ideals to tangible impacts, aiming for a democracy that uplifts lives daily. The call to “broaden political democracy” is not merely theoretical; it is a call to bring policy debates closer to people’s realities. Risa insists on addressing social inequities and bridging the economic divide—urgent, concrete issues that resonate with Filipinos grappling with systemic poverty.

As the opposition’s lone wolf in the Senate, Hontiveros bears the daunting task of being the visible face of dissent. Former Senate President Franklin Drilon has publicly endorsed her as the foremost leader of the opposition, a rare show of confidence that speaks volumes. The Ilonggo kingmaker underscores her steadfast opposition to the entrenched power structures of the Marcos and Duterte political families. In his words, Hontiveros is “the face of the opposition,” the only major figure consistently standing up against controversial policies without capitulating to personal vendettas.

Risa’s role goes beyond holding the administration accountable; Hontiveros is also a lifeline for marginalized groups. She champions those often unheard in society—women, the LGBTQ+ community, those struggling with mental health, and victims of human trafficking. Her work in the Senate focuses on protecting the most vulnerable, reflecting her belief that a strong democracy cares for its most defenseless. This dedication shows her as a leader unafraid to tackle tough issues head-on.

This advocacy sometimes pits her against some of the most powerful names in Philippine politics. Hontiveros’ grilling of Vice President Sara Duterte over the Office of the Vice President’s proposed confidential funds showcased her courage and her conviction. Asserting the need for transparency, she questioned Duterte on the necessity of such funds, pressing for accountability without devolving into personal attacks. Political analysts commend this approach as a mark of discipline, noting that Risa masterfully navigates confrontational exchanges by centering the conversation on policy rather than personalities.

Her resistance to traditional politicking and willingness to speak truth to power has garnered Hontiveros a growing fan base. Her methods—direct, grounded, and at times uncomfortably honest—resonate with Filipinos who are weary of empty platitudes. A recent survey by Pulse Asia reflects this shift, with the Atenista lawmaker ranking as one of the top senators perceived as trustworthy and committed to change. It is a testament to her appeal that her integrity and public service platform cut across the usual partisan divides.

But Hontiveros’ journey is not without its share of pitfalls. Some fear that her visible stance against the ruling administration might make her a target, much like former Senator Leila de Lima, who has faced years of imprisonment. Hontiveros acknowledges these risks but remains undeterred. In various interviews, Risa has mentioned that her commitment to justice and accountability far outweighs any personal fears. Her team, too, shares this resilience, working with her not out of political ambition but from a shared belief in the values she upholds.

Despite her progressive brand, Hontiveros’ approach to reform is anything but radical. She takes a pragmatic path, often building alliances with moderate senators to gain legislative support. In a recent hearing, she collaborated with Senators Win Gatchalian and Raffy Tulfo, demonstrating her ability to bridge ideological gaps. Such alliances strengthen her legislative initiatives, illustrating that progressive goals can be pursued without alienating other voices. It is a political balancing act that Hontiveros of Akbayan manages with remarkable grace.

Risa’s most striking trait in public service is her genuine authenticity. She does not just advocate for democratic values—she lives them, prompting many to see her as a potential presidential contender for 2028. Though she’s yet to declare her ambitions, her call for “values without judgment” resonates across political divides, embodying a commitment to the common good that recalls past reformist leaders.

Her journey is one of resilience and purpose. In a Senate often clouded by self-interest, Sen. Risa Hontiveros shines as a force for good, championing the marginalized, challenging the status quo, and standing as a sincere guardian of democracy. Her work signals hope for a more just and inclusive society, proving that even one committed voice can spark lasting change.