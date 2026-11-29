Greetings of peace in our Lord Jesus Christ!

As President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), I wish to express my full support for the pastoral statement of His Eminence, Pablo Virgilio Cardinal David, Bishop of Kalookan, entitled “The Fire on the Shore: A Pastoral Statement in Support of Our Municipal Fisherfolk.”

The statement reminds us of our Christian responsibility to stand in solidarity with our municipal fisherfolk, whose livelihood and welfare are seriously threatened by recent judicial rulings affecting the protection of the 15-kilometer municipal waters and the monitoring of commercial fishing vessels.

In keeping with the social teachings of the Church, particularly the preferential option for the poor, the dignity of human labor, the pursuit of the common good, and the stewardship of creation, we reaffirm our commitment to defending the rights and livelihood of our small-scale fisherfolk, whose preferential access to our communal marine and fishing resources is guaranteed by our Constitution.

We join Cardinal David in respectfully appealing to the Supreme Court to reconsider the rulings in question and to Congress to strengthen the legal protection of our municipal waters and ensure the effective monitoring of commercial fishing vessels.

In this regard, I encourage our dioceses, parishes, religious communities, Catholic educational institutions, lay organizations, and all people of goodwill to support this pastoral initiative and, whenever possible, to participate in the peaceful assembly on December 3, 2026, in solidarity with our municipal fisherfolk.

As we enter the season of Advent, may our prayers and concrete acts of solidarity become signs of hope for our brothers and sisters who struggle daily to sustain their families. May we never remain indifferent to their plight but instead become instruments of justice, compassion, and hope.

Let us stand together with those who, for generations, have helped feed our nation.

With every good wish and blessing, I remain Fraternally yours in Christ,

Gilbert A. Garcera, D.D.

Archbishop of Lipa

President, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of

the Philippines