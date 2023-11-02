Tell it to SunStar: IPU support in filing of complaints vs Duterte

By Rep. France Castro

ACT Teachers Party-list

We welcome the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) decision supporting and demanding a speedy treatment to the complaints we filed against former president Rodrigo Duterte.

We hope that this will help in expediting the dismissal of the trumped up case in Talaingod.

The complaints we filed at the IPU were: (1) our right to a speedy disposition of the court on the trumped up charges filed against me and former Bayan Muna representative Satur Ocampo and (2) a complaint against former president Rodrigo Duterte for his death threat against me.

I also hope that justice will prevail and that the threat against my life and other Makabayan solons would stop because we are only fulfilling our mandates as parliamentarians.

In the decision of the Inter-Parliamentetary Union, they emphasized that the direct threat made by former president Duterte does not only has grave consequences to me but also has a serious impact on the functioning of the [Philippine Congress] as a whole, stating that it may deter its members from speaking out on important matters and put their lives at significant risk.