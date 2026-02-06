Tell it to SunStar: Is the Metro Cebu Subway the answer to traffic -- or just the beginning?

Traffic congestion in Metro Cebu is no longer a mere inconvenience; it has become a daily economic and social burden. Hours lost in gridlock now define everyday life in Cebu City, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, and surrounding cities, cutting into productivity, worsening air quality and eroding overall quality of life. Against this reality, the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) proposal for a Metro Cebu Subway has sparked both excitement and skepticism.

The proposal envisions an underground railway system spanning roughly 67.5 kilometers from Danao City in the north to Carcar City in the south. If realized, it would be the first subway system outside Metro Manila and the largest transport infrastructure project in Visayas history. The question, however, is not simply whether Cebu should build a subway, but whether it can make one work.

The rationale for going underground is clear. Cebu’s roads are narrow, dense and already operating beyond capacity. Elevated rail lines would require extensive right-of-way acquisition, prolonged surface disruption and politically difficult displacements. An underground system avoids many of these conflicts while preserving limited road space for buses, emergency vehicles, and pedestrians. For cities constrained by geography and density, subways have proven to be effective mobility solutions.

Equally important is the project’s regional scope. By linking Danao, Consolacion, Mandaue, Cebu City, Talisay, Naga and Carcar, the proposed line treats Metro Cebu as a single economic and labor market rather than a collection of loosely connected cities. This reflects a long-overdue recognition that traffic congestion cannot be solved through fragmented, city-by-city planning.

Yet experience from other cities offers a cautionary lesson: rail projects do not automatically reduce traffic. They succeed only when integrated into a broader transport system. Without reliable feeder buses, modernized jeepney routes, safe pedestrian access and convenient station connectivity, a subway risks becoming an expensive but underutilized asset.

Cost is a major concern. Underground rail construction is among the most expensive forms of infrastructure, often reaching hundreds of billions of pesos. Financing will likely depend on National Government support and official development assistance, making the project vulnerable to political shifts and funding delays. A partially built subway would not only fail to ease traffic but could also impose long-term fiscal and urban costs on the region.

Ridership is another critical test. A subway works only if people can reach stations easily without relying on private vehicles. This requires disciplined route rationalization, efficient bus and jeepney integration and walkable station areas. Without these supporting systems, car use will continue and surface congestion will persist despite the presence of underground trains.

Land use planning is an equally decisive factor. If subway stations are surrounded by low-density developments, car-oriented malls, or poorly designed streets, ridership projections will fall short. Transit-oriented development—compact, mixed-use communities within walking distance of stations—must be embedded in local zoning and development policies. Otherwise, the subway will chase development instead of shaping it.

Governance will ultimately determine the project’s success or failure. Effective coordination among national agencies, local governments, and transport operators must extend beyond feasibility studies. Clear institutional responsibility for operations, maintenance, and fare integration is essential. Without strong governance, even technically sound transport systems struggle to deliver long-term benefits.

Public discourse often treats mega-projects as silver bullets. The Metro Cebu Subway is not one. Traffic congestion is the result of decades of car-oriented planning, weak public transport, fragmented governance and uncontrolled urban expansion. No single project — regardless of scale — can reverse these trends on its own.

Still, dismissing the subway would be a mistake. If implemented as part of a comprehensive mobility strategy, it could become the backbone of a modern public transport system in Cebu.

It could shorten travel times, expand access to jobs, reduce emissions and strengthen the region’s competitiveness as a business and tourism hub. More importantly, it could signal a shift from reactive road-building to strategic, people-centered urban planning.

If Metro Cebu is serious about solving its traffic crisis, the subway must be treated not as a prestige project but as part of a larger, integrated solution. Done right, it could reshape how Cebuanos move and live. Done wrong, it risks becoming another ambitious vision undermined by familiar constraints.

For a region already paying the high cost of congestion, the stakes could not be higher.