Tell it to SunStar: Is this political turmoil even worth it?

By Janeth L. Lacostales, faculty at the Department of Development Communication Cebu Technological University–Barili Campus

While political wars echo inside the four corners of the Senate, the real battle lies in the local markets where prices continue to rise at their highest while wages remain stagnant, in local homes and industries where energy crisis is severely felt, and in local Filipino homes where criminal threat is always feared. Although the Philippine government’s move to formally convene for the impeachment trial against Vice President Sara Duterte on May 18, 2026 may be deemed as one of the greatest historical pivots in our country, ordinary Filipinos were left to question whether this move is the optimal choice or is this a mere tactic in order to cover up the current state of the country. Outside the halls of the Senate, problems like inflation, economic and energy crisis, not to mention the threat to safety, are what the ordinary and the marginalized Filipinos are facing. As the government pours its time and effort into eyeing political wars, the ordinary Filipinos are left to question: when will our leaders stop prioritizing their own political survival and start prioritizing the needs of the ordinary and marginalized Filipinos?

As an ordinary Filipino who is directly affected by the inflation, energy crisis and criminal threats that are currently happening in the country and by the political turmoil that has been happening in the government nowadays, I cannot help but ask myself, “Is this even worth it?”

From the arrest of former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte to the scandalous and anomalous flood control projects, to the never-ending corruption issues, not to mention the alleged bags of money received by government officials and to the current impeachment trial of Vice President Sara, indeed, our country has consecutively faced numerous political issues and scandals in less than two years.

While the world has kept its eye on Philippine politics, what it failed to focus on was the reality of life lived by ordinary Filipinos. How we are bravely facing the challenge brought about by inflation and energy crisis, leading to the subsequent rise of oil and food prices amidst stagnation of wages. Although life seemed unbearable, our ability to navigate adversity -- without the help of government officials -- has successfully helped us through.

Moreover, the current rise of criminal offenses, such as rapes, murders, drug abuse, thefts and various kinds of accidents are somehow buried within the local premises, left unseen by our national leaders. While these criminal offenses continue to rise in the public eye, some government officials would dare say that the country is safer nowadays. I beg to differ!

Nevertheless, it would’ve been much appreciated if our beloved government officials made time to visit the slums in Manila, or the victims of natural disasters in Cebu. It would’ve been much appreciated if they used all their resources to the benefit of the Filipino people rather than wasting their time inside the four corners of the Senate discussing their own political survival. If only they would realize that at the end of the day, the rise and fall of their political journey still lies in the hands of the ordinary Filipino.