Tell it to SunStar: JC3: When teaching meets the paper chase

By Samuel C. Villa Jr., associate professor at Cebu Technological University Main Campus-Dumanjug Extension

Aug. 31 is just another date on the calendar.

Unless, of course, you are a faculty member in a state university preparing for the upcoming JC3 promotion.

Then Aug. 31 is no longer simply a date. It becomes a deadline, a countdown, a warning, a prayer request and, occasionally, the reason why coffee suddenly tastes like a basic necessity rather than a beverage.

For many faculty members, the preparation for JC3 has become a fascinating exercise in multitasking. We teach classes in the morning, check papers in between, attend meetings, prepare instructional materials, respond to students and somewhere between all these responsibilities, we suddenly remember: “Oh, I still have something to upload!”

And so, begins the great academic paper chase.

There are documents to retrieve, certificates to locate, forms to accomplish, accomplishments to validate, signatures to secure and files to rename properly. One certificate may be peacefully sitting inside an old email account. Another may be hidden somewhere in a Google Drive folder named “FINAL,” which is followed by “FINAL2,” “FINAL-NEW” and the ominous “FINAL-NEWEST.”

The hardest part is not always producing evidence of what we have accomplished.

Sometimes the hardest part is finding evidence of what we have already accomplished.

We attended seminars. We conducted research. We published papers. We advised students. We joined extension activities. We served on committees. We prepared modules. We evaluated outputs. We organized programs. We mentored students.

We did all these things.

But JC3 reminds us that doing the work and documenting the work are two different sports.

And apparently, both require stamina.

The irony is that while we are preparing documents to prove we are effective educators, we still have to remain effective educators in the process.

Students still expect us to teach. Classes still have to be conducted. Lessons still have to be prepared. Papers still need checking. Questions still need answering.

Deadlines in the classroom do not politely pause when a promotion deadline approaches.

A faculty member may be organizing evidence for promotion at 10 p.m., only to wake up the next morning and discuss learning outcomes with students at 8 a.m. as though nothing happened.

This is where the real struggle lies.

How do you prove your productivity without sacrificing the very work that made you productive in the first place?

Promotion systems are important. They recognize faculty members who have invested time and effort in instruction, research, extension, professional development, and service. They motivate us to grow professionally and contribute more meaningfully to our institutions.

But the JC3 experience also reminds us of something deeper: academic excellence should never become merely a paperwork exercise.

Behind every certificate is a seminar attended after class. Behind every research output is a weekend sacrificed. Behind every extension accomplishment is a community served. Behind every student-related accomplishment is a faculty member who stayed a little longer, answered another question, reviewed another draft, or provided another chance. And behind every neatly arranged promotion folder is probably a faculty member who, at some point, whispered, “Where on earth did I save that certificate?”

Still, there are highlights in this seemingly exhausting journey.

We rediscover accomplishments we had almost forgotten. The small things we once considered ordinary represent years of professional growth.

We also see colleagues helping one another locate documents, clarify requirements, review submissions, and solve the mysterious problem of why a perfectly good PDF suddenly refuses to upload.

Perhaps this is one of the beautiful things about academic life: even when everyone is busy, someone will still send a message saying, “Do you have a copy of this?”

And someone will eventually reply, “Wait, let me look for it.”

That spirit of collegiality matters.

As Aug. 31 arrived, many faculty members were probably looking at their folders with a mixture of satisfaction, exhaustion and mild disbelief.

Some would have complete documents. Some would still be hunting for that one missing certificate. Some would discover that their scanned copy is upside down. Others would discover that the file is complete — but saved on the computer they left at home. And there would always be that one document that seems to have disappeared into the academic Bermuda Triangle.

But behind the humor is a serious reality.

Faculty promotion should be more than a race to complete documents before a cutoff. It should be an opportunity to recognize meaningful contributions to higher education.

The JC3 process may test our patience, organization and file-management skills. Hopefully, it will also remind us that our professional journey is bigger than the documents we submit.

The certificates are evidence.

The real accomplishment is the work behind them.

So, to every faculty member juggling classroom instruction and JC3 preparation: hang in there.

Teach the class. Answer the students. Finish the requirements. Check the folders. Back up the files. And, for heaven’s sake, name the document properly this time.

Because Aug. 31 may be the cutoff for the paperwork.

But the work of being an educator never really has a cutoff.

...