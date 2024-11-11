Tell it to SunStar: Justice and ‘problem solving’: God is alive!

There is no solving of a problem where there is killing of anyone who was victimized by the problem.

You don’t kill the people you have vowed to protect, including those who emerged (naively and helplessly) as victims or resultants and products of your dearth and dereliction. That is insanity if you do it, beyond ruthlessness and savagery. They are not animals, but even animals have rights.

For example: Filipinos, young and old, men and women, who are hooked on drugs are humans, themselves victims that need help, compassion, support, rehabilitation and new life. That is the “protection” you are obliged and beholden to give them -- not to kill them. They are victims of failures or neglect, apathy, egocentrism, stupidity and crookedness on the part of the government (and society).

But, alas, you so love and protect (instead) the “keepers,” pushers, sources and smugglers, the masterminds and their cohorts. To the cruel in the corridors of power: Put yourselves or your loved ones in the shoes of the victims. “It is a poverty to decide that a child must die so that you may live as you wish.” -- Mother Teresa

About time to dig deep and deeper into this “drug war” thing to make things right and solve the problem once and for all. But what “burden of proof” is an honorable congressman fussing about?

Who is more believable? Who between the two will you hear with greater interest and faith? The culprits who have all the reasons and motives to deny their crimes -- or the witnesses who are willing and ready to put their lives (and all) on the line to tell what they know -- to uncover the “open truth”?

You can’t bring the victims life back. Can you? Sulk. But why throw away the food to get rid of flies and pests on the table? And why kill the victims and make them victims twice over? Worse, victims were they (apparently) of your self-made malaise. Thus, you have made yourselves and the government a failure twice over as well, or many times over, more miserable and merciless than the barbaric in ancient times. The sick need a physician, not a barbarian.

Para sa mga malulupit na nasa pamahalaan, manalangin kayong magkapuso, ang bawat isa sa inyo. Ngunit para sa laksa-laksang biktima ng mga walang pusong pagpaslang, at sa kani kanilang pamilya na nagluluksa hanggang ngayon, kasama ang mga kababayan nating nasa katinuan pa: Tila dumudungaw na po ang langit at sumisilay ang liwanag niya.

To the ruthless in the government, pray that each one of you will have a heart. But to the countless thousands of victims of extrajudicial killing, and their respective families who grieve and groan until now, together with our countrymen who are still in their right minds: Heaven seems looking down and a bright new day looks dawning.

Buhay ang Diyos! Dinirinig ang inyong mga panalangin. God is alive! Your prayers are being heard. “Call unto Me and I will answer thee.” -- Jeremiah 33:3

Makinig ka po mahal naming pangulo: Ang ICC ang daan, hindi ang mga walang pagsisisi o walang liwanag na mga kaalyado ng kadiliman. The International Criminal Court is the way, not those devoid of light and the unrepentant allies of darkness. Be not deceived.

All that they seem to see (from day one) is “legalism” as they always try to look for “impediments” to shield their gods from responsibilities and accountabilities, while the rest of the world is looking for sanity to render justice soonest -- to serve humanity, history and God. Rejoin the International Criminal Court. And appoint the right people.

“Justice is the foremost virtue of the civilizing races. It subdues the barbarous nations, while injustice arouses the weakest.” -- Jose Rizal

“We shall overcome because the arc of the moral universe is long, but bends toward justice.” -- Martin Luther King Jr.

Pray, still, though. And cry louder, justice!