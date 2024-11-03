Tell it to SunStar: Justice for the ‘drug war’ victims

“The dead cannot cry out for justice. It is a duty of the living to do so for them.”

— Lois Bujold

Your “drug war” hearing was not a hearing, but fraternizing and a facade, in aid of sanctioned killings, human rights abuses, schizophrenia and vituperation.

You have allowed yourselves to be used by your colleagues in the legislative chamber—to become stand-up comedians in a solemn, stern exercise to render justice and console the oppressed.

It was nothing but a hearing for you to hear yourselves and each other—not to hear the voice of reason, law, conscience and of the many thousands of victims, dead and living, that cry out to this day, “Justice!” Eight years have passed and nothing still has happened in the government (for the victims) except callousness, coldness, apathy, indolence and inaction.

To our dearest senators: You can be friends, but be prepared to be enemies to each other when truth, justice and righteousness are on the line and the welfare of the entire nation is at stake.

Nagpagawa pa kayo ng napakagarbo, napakalaki, napakamahal at napakaluho na gusali—upang magbarkadahan lamang pala kayo sa isat isa—sa loob nito. Sayang. Higit sa hindi kailangan na bagong gusali na yan at higit sa isyung ito (at iba pa) ay maraming nasayang at patuloy na nasasayang ang bayan nang dahil sa inyo—budget, votes, time, opportunities, progress, heroism, etc.

To our beloved president and justice officials: Hustisya para sa di mabilang na mga biktima ang pinag-uusapan, hustisya na hindi ninyo maibigay, ngunit hurisdiksyon at “soberanya” pa rin ang nasa isip at bukambibig ninyo. Ano po ba kayo, timang? Ipagpaumanhin po, mga minamahal naming tagapamuno.

Ibalik ang Pilipinas sa International Criminal Court.

The Presidential Communications Office has this for their press release: “PBBM declares Nov. 4 as Day of National Mourning for ‘Kristine’ victims.” Wonderful.

But equally horrible as the recent “drug war” Senate hearing because since 2016, even until now under Mr. Marcos Jr. as our new Chief Executive, over midway through his presidency—not a single hour or minute was declared or officially declared a “moment of mourning” for the over 30,000 hapless, helpless victims of extrajudicial killings by law enforcers (or police) in the previous and present administration, including the countless red-tagged victims perpetrated by the diabolical (or military). Incongruous, despicable. Nobody seems to have heart among them all.

To all government authorities: You are servants not to yourselves and each other, not to your families, friends, relatives, clans, townmates, provincemates, partymates, fratmates, churchmates, schoolmates, classmates, workmates, officemates, housemates, “budget,” pockets, etc. but to the motherland, the Filipino people, and to God Almighty.

“But seek the welfare of the city (nation)... and pray to the Lord on its behalf, for in its welfare you will find your welfare.” - Jeremiah 29:7

Malaki at malawak ang daigdig. Tumindig ka.