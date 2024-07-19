Tell it to SunStar: ‘Justice’ weaponized and politicized

Not all public servants are unreal and bad. It is vexing, though, that many of them look like occupying their positions in government to serve a demigod or some political “lords” (and themselves) -- not the people, nation and the One, true, big God. To a few of them, I should say, it is obvious.

Too numerous punks, hoodlums, thugs and “biggies” whose crimes are as bright clear as daylight, yet they remain free and swaggering to this day, “as free as the wind blows.”

Instead of them being charged, tried, convicted and punished for their big sins, the government (alas!) has found a way to report an “accomplishment” (finally) by convicting 13 concerned, caring persons who’ve done nothing but help indigenous children, in cases thrown at them that were based merely or allegedly on paranoid narratives and false reports.

People whose mission in the “escapade” was to protect and save children (and serve the poor) suddenly were maliciously suspected, accused and later oddly convicted of “child abuse,” vis-a-vis the 2018 incident involving Lumad students and a school in Davao wherein militarization at that time reportedly existed, and which led to the shutdown of 55 Lumad schools in 2019. This oppressive, inhuman act has disenfranchised 5,500 students. How is that?

Oh, the beauty (or beast) of the “Anti-terror Law” even before it was enacted. Activism is not terrorism.” But wait, where is the constitutionally grounded and supported Anti-dynasty Law?

More questions: Isn’t the Lumad incident ruling a miscarriage of justice if not altogether judicial rottenness? Since when has justice been served (truly served) by a court of law purely on “technical” and/or political grounds (or foolish grounds)? Where is wisdom or common sense or sanity or heart or God in that courtroom decision? Where is justice?

How can this news “development” be not taken to mean as an acceptance and approval of the brazen and open weaponization and politicalization of laws and of our system of justice?

Who’s behind or who could be in cahoots with each other over such a soulless adjudication? Baliktad. Iba ang dapat na tugisin sa naganap na pangyayari, ngunit iba ang tinugis.

How can such a verdict be not seen/considered as a symptom of decadence in our country which symptom appears to be worse than the illness -- because justice is “life and blood” basic to liberty and democracy, fundamental to human existence and civilized society. What is modern about it? What is happening to our country? And what should the President do now, which he should have done and been doing as far back as two years ago, as soon as he was sworn into office to serve as our chief executive?

My reading and “judgment” and consternation on the matter is not primarily about the poor convicted persons (or victims). It just happened that their plight serves as a microcosm of something much bigger, something that tells of the moral, ethical and spiritual impoverishment of our justice system, certain officials, and the government in general.

I know not any single one of the 13 declared “guilty” (personally) which included a concurrent congresswoman and a former congressman. I only know for sure that something must be done radically and quickly in the heart and soul of key government functionaries that handle or administer “justice” (or injustice) in our country. Do I need to name names?

Overhaul and revamp not only people and a department or departments -- but the entire justice system. Can’t you hear the pleadings of Heaven, dear BBM, and those of the countless thousands upon thousands of (still growing) victims of injustice (dead and living, past and present) -- of oppression, abuse, ruthlessness, crookedness and backwardness (or barbarism) -- perpetrated by “kings” and “lions” in power/authority no less, and those who subtly wield political influence in the name of “public/masa concern,” involving the three branches of our “democratic” (or demonic) institution?