Tell it to SunStar: Kadaugan sa Mactan: Myth, muscle and misreading history

The recent commemoration of the Battle of Mactan once again brought to the fore one of the most enduring figures in Philippine history: Lapulapu. Celebrated annually through Kadaugan sa Mactan, he is widely remembered as the native leader who resisted the expedition of Ferdinand Magellan. Yet, it may be worth revisiting how closely our popular image of Lapulapu aligns with the historical record.

The familiar portrayal is that of a muscular warrior who personally defeated Magellan in a dramatic duel. While compelling, this image finds little support in the earliest available sources. The account of Antonio Pigafetta, who was part of Magellan’s expedition, describes instead a chaotic coastal engagement. The European forces, weighed down by armor and constrained by terrain, were overwhelmed by a large number of local warriors. Magellan’s death is presented not as the outcome of a one-on-one confrontation, but of a collective assault.

Notably, Pigafetta does not identify Lapulapu as the individual who delivered the fatal blow, nor does he describe a duel. What emerges from his narrative is a coordinated defense under the leadership of a datu, rather than a singular act of heroism. For readers interested in a fuller discussion of how this image developed and why it persists and why it is important to correct the distortion, I have written more extensively on this in my blog: https://www.zdiaz.com/2026/04/myths-muscles-and-mactan-the-lapu-lapu-we-keep-inventing/

This interpretation is consistent with the position of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines, which frames the event as a collective victory. It is also supported by historians such as Ambeth Ocampo, who has emphasized the absence of primary evidence for the popular “duel” narrative.

Recent scholarship adds further nuance. Research associated with Danilo Gerona suggests that Lapulapu may have been of advanced age at the time of the battle, possibly around 70. If this is accurate, the modern image of a youthful, physically dominant warrior gives way to that of an experienced leader whose strength lay in strategic judgment and the ability to mobilize his community.

This distinction is not trivial. How we remember Lapulapu shapes how we understand leadership and collective action in our own context. Reducing him to a lone combatant risks obscuring the very dynamics that made the victory at Mactan possible, namely organization, unity and shared resolve. It also sidelines the many unnamed warriors whose participation was essential.

There is nothing wrong with celebrating our heroes. However, when representation drifts too far from evidence, we risk substituting spectacle for history. In doing so, we inadvertently diminish the richness of the past