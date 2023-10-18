Tell it to SunStar: Keeping the skywalks

I don’t understand why the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) insists on keeping the skywalk near the Cebu Normal University (CNU) and the one near the Fuente Osmeña Circle.

The agency has been told that keeping them could delay the ongoing implementation of Package 1 of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project, which covers the distance of 2.38 kilometers from the Cebu South Bus Terminal along N. Bacalso Ave. to the front of the Capitol building along Osmeña Blvd.

The CBRT manager had said that the two columns that support the skywalks obstruct the CBRT lanes, “and their height of 5.4 meters conflict with the CBRT bus station, which will have a height of 5.2 meters.”

He also pointed out that the skywalks are not user-friendly, especially to the elderly and persons with disability.

I should know since I use the skywalks on a regular basis.

The one near CNU is covered in filth and reeks of fecal matter.

The two skywalks have also become makeshift homes of entire families who beg from passersby.

They also pose a danger when it rains since their floors are covered in tiles, which become slippery when wet.

Plus, it’s really dark at night because both skywalks don’t have any lights.

Despite these realities the DPWH refuses to budge. Maybe because it knew beforehand that it wouldn’t be the reason work on the project would be delayed, and delayed it is.

A Cebu City official recently announced that Package 1 would miss its target completion date, which was supposed to be the end of the year, citing changes in the project’s plans.

In the meantime, the fate of both skywalks hangs in the air.