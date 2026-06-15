Tell it to SunStar: Kindness should never be optional

By Janeth L. Lacostales, Dev.Ed.D faculty at Cebu Technological University–Barili Campus

Recent events, specifically, Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa’s somewhat hilarious plight to escape the chasing National Bureau of Investigation agents up the fire exit stairs in the senate building, led me to comprehend. Footages of the senator running and stumbling immediately went viral, gathering millions of views and reactions from netizens. Various memes and parodies were even created. What makes those memes and parodies improper were the use of some derogatory titles. With the advancement brought about by today’s technology, I personally believe that it is very impossible to make such scenario a secret. Accordingly, I couldn’t even bring myself to reprove the public for making a public official a great laughing stock. Nevertheless, what I can probably do is request the public for some decency and respect.

Senator Dela Rosa is a sitting official of the Republic of the Philippines. He has served as a senator in the country since 2019. He has served the country, under the Duterte administration, as the chief of the Philippine National Police, from July 2016 to April 2018. He also served as the director general of the Bureau of Corrections from April 30 to Oct. 12, 2018. While currently sitting as a senator, Dela Rosa is wanted by the International Criminal Court in The Hague for the alleged crimes against humanity due to his involvement in the drug war during the Duterte administration. Up to this day, he remains hidden from the public eye. However, despite all these allegations and issues surrounding him, and whether we like him or not, we cannot deny the fact that he has served the country far longer than we can remember. Do we even know that he started his service as a lieutenant in 1986? He has been giving his life for the country even before many of us were born. Thus, I believe, he deserves to be respected even with all the allegations that he is currently facing. Supporters and non-supporters must exercise courtesy in all situation, at all times. After all, kindness should never be optional.

This is not limited to Senator Dela Rosa alone, this applies to everyone. Whether we like someone or not, whether they agree with us or not, whether they are in the same party we support or not, every individual deserves to be respected. We deserve each other’s respect. After all, we are all Filipinos. I believe it is time that we eliminate the toxic trait of crab mentality. It is time we stop bringing each other down. Because if we really want the Philippines to be better, then it is time we also act as better Filipinos. May we learn to sympathize and empathize with each other.

Yes, Senator Bato may have widely faced public scrutiny but, I believe, even with the nickname “Bato,” he still gets hurt like us. Moreover, it is important to bear in mind that, someone’s shortcomings do not give us any right to mock them.

At the end of the day, may all of us learn to exercise professional and social decorum in whatever situation, at all times.