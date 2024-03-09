Tell it to SunStar: Kudos to the old school

The old school refers to a period when traditional teachings were prevalent. It is usually the time before modern technology and electronic devices.

In the old school, students typically sat in rows, listened to lectures, and took notes with pen and paper. Teachers were strict and focused on discipline and rote learning. There was less interaction between students and teachers, and classroom discussions were rare. Students had to memorize information and regurgitate it on exams. A more formal and rigid approach to education characterized the old school.

But despite the scorn of the traditional approach, the old school produced the great minds and thinkers of the 20th century. The brilliant minds who made significant contributions to various fields include Albert Einstein (Physics), Marie Curie (Chemistry), Alan Turing (Math and Computer), Mahatma Gandhi (Politics), Martin Luther King Jr. (Civil Rights), Nelson Mandela (Politics), Winston Churchill (Politics), Pablo Picasso (Arts) and Stephen Hawking (Physics and Cosmology). These individuals made lasting impact in their respective fields. They are the most admired and disciplined generation of scholars.

In the old school, it is easier to judge emotion and mood because of face-to-face conversations and in-person meetings. Interpretation of body language and facial expressions was not difficult. One can get a more professional and polished look with print than with something posted online.

Being old school tends to give you a unique perspective on life and bring a sense of charm and nostalgia to everything you do. You appreciate the simpler things in life, like a good cup of coffee, a handwritten letter, or reading a book. You have a sense of pride in the traditions that have shaped your world. The old school is truly old-fashioned, but also a classic remarkable experience.