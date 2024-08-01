Tell it to SunStar: Leave no child behind in the fight against human trafficking

“I will seek the lost, bring back the scattered, bind up the broken and strengthen the sick.”

Ezekiel 34:16

According to the International Labor Organization, there are an estimated over 40 million people worldwide who are modern-day slaves. These people are exploited each day and cannot leave or refuse because of force, fraud, violence, abuse of power or coercion into an act against their will. Often times, they are forced to work for little or nothing. This exploitation of people is referred to as trafficking in persons, or human trafficking.

People might think that human trafficking is a modern-day issue. But the truth is, human trafficking has been around since Biblical times. From the book of Genesis, we learned that Joseph was sold into slavery by his own brothers. And in Exodus, the Egyptians enslaved the Israelites for over four centuries. Throughout the history of humanity, trafficking in persons was happening everywhere.

There are many forms of human trafficking aside from forced labor. These can be sexual exploitation, forced marriage and child soldier recruitment to name a few. The fight against human trafficking unites and requires us to focus on the most vulnerable among us, particularly children and women. Did you know that nearly one-third of human trafficking victims globally are children, with girls being the majority of those affected?

The United Nations established a global campaign to end human trafficking every year on the 30th of July. This year, we observe the 10th World Day Against Trafficking in Persons with the theme “Leave No Child Behind in the Fight Against Human Trafficking.”

The fight against child trafficking is critically important. How can we, as a community, prevent or help end human trafficking? First, remember that the power and importance of prayer has real consequences in the world. Prayer changes things. Even if a situation seems helpless, our spiritual mercy matters. Therefore, we must unite in prayer to end child trafficking and protect vulnerable lives. Second, urgent and comprehensive action is needed to tackle child trafficking, protect vulnerable groups and support child victims. How so?

We should raise awareness and make child protection a priority. We should not only advocate policy reforms but more so improve law enforcement. And finally, ensure that more resources are in place like Child Sponsorship Program where education, nutritious food, healthcare and life-skills training are provided.

We are all here bound by the same cause, challenge and commitment. With fervent prayers and faith, the desire that God puts in our heart will move His heart and bring down a blessing. Let us make sure to leave no child behind in this fight. It’s time to take action and make a positive impact. By working together, we can create a safer world for the children and pave the way for a brighter future.